Should Jannik Sinner be ‘more transparent’ about his injury? Andy Roddick gives honest opinion

Andy Roddick has weighed in on the debate over whether Jannik Sinner should be “more transparent” about the injury that has ended his season.

World No 1 Sinner has been sidelined due to a right knee injury since defeating Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final on 12 July

The five-time Grand Slam champion announced last week that he would not play again in 2026 due to the issue, having amassed an outstanding 44-3 record this year.

“Me, together with the doctors, have decided that I need a course of treatment for my knee, which means that the 2026 season is officially over,” Sinner said in a video shared on social media.

“The last couple of years, especially the ending in Turin, gave me so many beautiful feelings and emotions, which this year is going to be way different, but at the moment I also need to think about my long-term career, so I will do everything possible to get back a hundred percent.”

Sinner has not provided any details about the specific nature of the knee injury he is dealing with.

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Speaking on the latest episode of his Served podcast, Roddick defended Sinner’s approach of sharing as little information as possible.

“It’s a choice. It’s not as if Sinner is changing behaviour with keeping things close to the vest,” said the 2003 US Open winner and former world No 1.

“Even in interviews, it’s not as if during the doping [case] last year, I don’t know that he’s ever been guilty of over-sharing, and if that is the way he operates, and that’s what makes him comfortable, we can’t argue with the results on how he’s gone about his career.

“Now, what’s the upside of sharing every detail of an injury? Sharing at every point along the way might mean having to re-explain or re-share every time something changes with a timeline for a given injury. Even if it’s not major.

“So, I don’t know, people who want to share — great. People who don’t — we don’t have the right to know everything.”

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