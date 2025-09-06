Jannik Sinner’s coach Simone Vagnozzi has given a positive update on Jannik Sinner’s health ahead of the 2025 US Open final after the Italian’s injury scare in his semi-final.

The world No 1 prevailed 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a hard-fought last four encounter with 27th-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday to set up a showdown with his biggest rival Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner was broken for the only time in the match at 3-4 in the second set, and after losing the set, he left the court for a medical timeout. The 24-year-old Italian won the third set decisively after returning.

The four-time major winner had to fend off five break points across his first two service games in the fourth set before earning the crucial break of Auger-Aliassime’s serve in the fifth game.

Speaking to Super Tennis, Vagnozzi revealed the nature of Sinner’s physical issue and expressed his confidence that his compatriot will be fine for Sunday’s final.

“He just had a little abdominal discomfort at one point, but after treatment with the physiotherapist, it went away,” Vagnozzi said.

“When he came back, he wasn’t sure how he was doing in the first few games, so he didn’t push; then he started pushing and his serve got better and better. I think he’ll be fine for Sunday.

Jannik Sinner News

Rafael Nadal gives fascinating verdict on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner ahead of US Open final

Jannik Sinner sets new Italian record as he also beats Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic’s ‘youngest’ feat

“Sometimes you’re tired and you don’t want to show it to your opponent. Today in the second set, his energy dropped a bit: if your opponent senses it, he can take advantage. You have to know how to mask emotions and physical situations a bit.

“During the match, we recommended a few more kicks to start the rally with an advantage. Then the abdominal discomfort complicated the situation; he felt more pain when throwing the ball back.

“Perhaps at a certain point he played too much [in the] centre and Aliassime was able to swing his forehand. It’s not easy to change heights against someone who serves and pushes so hard.”

In his post-match press conference, Sinner explained: “I just felt a small twitching after a serve when I served there in the second set on 4-3. After the treatment, was feeling much, much better.

“At some point, I didn’t feel anything anymore. I was serving back to normal pace, so it was all good. Nothing to worry about. But I preferred to go off court because it’s on a different spot. So it’s all good.”

READ NEXT: Are Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz matching peak Djokovic, Nadal & Federer’s level? Rick Macci weighs in

