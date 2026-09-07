Jannik Sinner’s absence is being felt at the 2026 US Open, and the world No 1 has issued a brief and telling update on his injury.

The 25-year-old Italian star has not played since his four-set victory over Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon championship match on 12 July.

Sinner missed the Masters 1000 tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati before withdrawing from the US Open due to a right knee issue.

In a post on Instagram last week, Sinner admitted it was “tough” to miss the season’s final Grand Slam.

“Missing the US Open this year is tough,” wrote Sinner. “I was looking forward to being back with the fans, seeing friends and partners.

“New York has a special place in my heart. For now, back to recovery and working to come back stronger. Good luck to all the players! See you soon”

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Sinner, who is a big Formula One fan, attended the 2026 Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, and he was asked about his knee.

“The knee? It’s all fine,” Sinner was quoted as saying by Italian newspaper la Repubblica.

The four-time Grand Slam champion is yet to announce when he intends to make his comeback, but he remains on the entry list for his scheduled tournaments after the US Open.

Sky Sport Italy reported last month that “the primary option on the table” for Sinner was to return for the Asian swing events in Beijing and Shanghai.

Sinner is the reigning China Open champion, and this year’s edition of the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing will begin on 30 September.

When announcing his withdrawal from the US Open, Sinner said: “Even though I have been working hard with my team and my medical staff, we have now had to make the difficult decision that I will not be able to compete at the US Open this year.

“We have been back on court in Monte Carlo over the last couple of days and have realised that I still need more time to recover from my right knee issue.

“I’m obviously very sad and disappointed, as New York has a special place in my heart.”

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