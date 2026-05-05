Jannik Sinner’s emphatic victory against Alexander Zverev in the Madrid Open final ensured the Italian continued his perfect record at Masters events in 2026.

The world number one’s latest victory takes his Masters tally up to four so far this season with the Italian Open swiftly following in the hectic ATP Tour schedule.

Sinner has the chance to win the Italian Open for the first time, which would see the Italian complete the set of all nine Masters titles on the ATP Tour.

Despite his recent form, and a roaring Italian fanbase roaring on their hometown hero, Sinner arrives at the Italian Open with a very strange record, however.

In six appearances, since his debut in 2019, Sinner has notched up a 14–6 win-loss record at the Rome event, which is statistically the worst Masters event of his career.

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Jannik Sinner’s defeats at the Italian Open

2019, second round: Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-3, 6-2)

2020, third round: Grigor Dimitrov (4-6, 6-4, 6-4)

2021, quarter-final: Stefanos Tsitsipas (7-5, 6-2)

2022, second round: Rafael Nadal (7-5, 6-4)

2023, fourth round: Francisco Cerundolo (6-7, 6-2, 6-2)

2024: Absent

2025, final: Carlos Alcaraz (7-6, 6-1)

The Italian has lost more matches in Rome than any other Masters event and he holds a 70% win rate, which is his joint worst alongside the Canadian Open.

His record at the Italian Open is even more strange considering he has never been beaten more than five times at any other Masters event on the ATP Tour calendar.

Sinner has been knocked out of the second round of the competition on two of his six appearances and his run to the final at the 2025 event is the only time he’s reached the last stage of the tournament.

The Italian has reached the quarter-finals of the event on further time, when he was knocked out by Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in 2021.

Sinner might look unbeatable on the ATP Tour currently, but his weaker record at the Italian Open will surely give him food for thought in Rome.

With no Carlos Alcaraz, Sinner will undoubtedly still be the favourite to lift the trophy at the Italian Open. The Italian has been placed in the same section of the draw as Arthur Fils, Jakub Mensik, and Frances Tiafoe, none of whom will be pushovers.

Fils has been superb since returning to the ATP Tour in February, while Mensik is just one of two men who has claimed a victory against Sinner in 2026.

Mensik stunned Sinner in the Qatar Open quarter-finals, knocking the Italian out in a three-set contest at the ATP 500 tournament.

Sinner will begin his campaign against either Alex Michelsen or Sebastian Ofner in the second round, after receiving a first round bye due to his seeding.

He has beaten Michelsen on three occasions so far in his career, but a meeting with Ofner would mark a first-time-ever match on the ATP Tour.

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