Jannik Sinner has addressed the challenge he will face to recover for the Italian Open after reaching the final at the 2026 Madrid Open.

The world No 1 defeated 21-year-old French star Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals at the Masters 1000 event in Madrid on Friday.

Sinner has won 22 consecutive matches after claiming titles in Monte Carlo, Miami and Indian Wells at his previous three events.

The Italian is aiming to become the first player in history to win the first four ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in a season. He will face world No 3 Alexander Zverev in the final in Madrid.

In his press conference after beating Fils, Sinner was asked how he was feeling about the prospect of winning his first title in Madrid.

“I don’t know. First, I’m happy about today, and tomorrow, it’s a relaxed day, and I don’t think too much about the final ahead,” the 24-year-old said.

“I’m, of course, very happy to play my first final here, it means a lot to me.

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“It has been an amazing tournament again. But whatever comes out Sunday, in any case, it has been a great tournament.”

ATP main draw action in Rome will begin on Wednesday May 6 — just three days after the Madrid Open final.

Sinner was asked how his body was holding up and whether he had any concerns about getting enough rest between Madrid and the start of Rome.

“Well, Rome, it’s then different again… I’m trying to recover very much in the night’s sleep,” the four-time Grand slam winner replied.

“This (last) night has been a very good sleep for me, a lot of hours and felt quite fresh this morning.

“But yeah, look, I’ve played a lot in the last one and a half months. Going very, very deep in tournaments; it’s a good sign.

“Of course, at the same time, you tend to get a little bit more tired, but I think and I believe when you play big matches; semi-finals, quarter-finals, finals — there is also adrenaline a little bit, that pushes [you].

“And then, between here and Rome, I try to recover again as much, and then we’ll see.”

Sinner was a runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Italian Open, which is the best result he has achieved at the prestigious clay-court tournament.

READ NEXT: Madrid Open ATP Rankings Winners & Losers: Sinner outstrips Alcaraz; Fils up, Blockx +34, Ruud -10, Draper -22

