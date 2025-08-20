Italian tennis commentator Guido Monaco has assessed that Jannik Sinner “suffers more in certain conditions” than other players.

After losing the first five games in his Cincinnati Masters final showdown with Carlos Alcaraz on Monday, a badly out of sorts Sinner was forced to retire due to sickness.

The world No 1 then withdrew from the US Open mixed doubles event, which started the day after the Cincinnati final.

History suggests Sinner is more susceptible to illness and feeling physical unwell than his rivals.

In his fourth round match with Holger Rune at the 2025 Australian Open — which was played in hot conditions — Sinner overcame physical struggles, including visible shaking, to win in four sets.

Another notable example came at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, where Sinner was affected by illness and dizziness in his five-set quarter-final loss to Daniil Medvedev.

In an interview with OA Sport, Monaco weighed in on Sinner’s physical difficulties as he reflected on the Cincinnati Open.

“After spending ten days watching so-so tennis and anticipating a final for so long, it’s clear that there’s disappointment at not having seen it,” said the former player.

“This tournament has major flaws, the players don’t like it, but having 48 hours of rest [between the men’s semi-finals and final] is an advantage.

“If a player, due to geographical background, physique, or DNA, after twelve days of having had difficult moments finishes his matches and enters a lounge with the air conditioning at seven degrees, it’s really easy to feel bad.

“Even in Miami against Medvedev, he (Sinner) arrived with a fever, playing an anonymous match. Even at Wimbledon last year, even if there was something else involved, the physical sensation was the same, obviously for different reasons. I have a common thread. The show was what it was.

“Sinner might be more fragile than others and suffers more in certain conditions. I’m fine with that, it makes him more human.”

Monaco, who commentates for Eurosport, continued: “Sinner touched his upper stomach in the second and third game. It’s something he does every time he’s in trouble, we’ve seen it before.

“I’d be curious to know why he somatises the pain in that part of his body every time he’s not feeling well. It intrigues me.”

Sinner will aim to defend his title at the US Open, where the singles events begin on Sunday.

