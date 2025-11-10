Jannik Sinner got his ATP Finals title defence off to a flying start and the photographers in attendance were not just training their lenses on the action on the court as the local hero beat a less-than-fit Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Auger-Aliassime looked close to retirement through most of the second set, after he picked up a leg injury at the back end of what was a highly competitive first set.

Once Sinner won that opener 7-5, there was only ever going to be one winner in this match, with the Italian running away with the second set as Auger-Aliassime looked reluctant to put weight on his injured leg.

“It was a very tough match until 6-5 in the first set,” said Sinner. “I had some chances to break. He served very, very well. He played some very aggressive tennis. I’m happy I could overcome a tough test today.

“Obviously, winning the first match is very important in this format. So I’m very happy. Let’s see what’s coming. I hope it’s nothing too serious for Felix. I wish him a very speedy recovery. We all hope he’s getting back to 100 per-cent physically.”

Sinner also paid tribute to a sell-out Italian crowd as he added: “This country gives me a lot, honestly. Representing Italy has always been a huge, huge honour. It’s nice to give something back also.

“When we have a chance to play in Italy, in Rome and here. It’s great. I’m extremely happy to be here. I’m happy that I showed some good tennis. If I can, that’s my main priority. That’s why I’m here.

“At the end of the day I’m a tennis player and I want to do the best possible job. At the same time, I also enjoy it. It’s a great, great place to play in front of a massive home crowd. Seeing the stadiums packed.. it’s amazing.”

Sinner’s A-lost celebrity status in Italy has been in evidence all week, with his each and every appearance around the ATP Finals on either the practice court, the press conference room or for this opening match against Auger-Aliassime creating huge interest.

The vast number of Italian media covering the event are also fascinated by Sinner’s story off the court and the appearance of Laila Hasanovic in his players’ box saw the photographers’ lenses diverted away from the action between the two players.

Sinner had been linked with models Lara Leito and Brooks Nader in recent months, but Hasanovic is the new woman in the Italian’s life and she has been getting plenty of attention in the Italian media over the last few weeks.

She was a finalist in the Miss Denmark 2019 contest and even though she was born in Bosnia and Herzegovina, she is a Dane.

Hasanovic previously dated Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher, son of all-time great Michael Schumacher, but that relationship came to an end and now she is back in the spotlight with her latest sporting romance.

Sinner seems comfortable with the attention he is getting during the ATP Finals and if he maintains his flawless record on indoor courts, which was stretched to 27 straight victories with this win against Auger-Aliassime, the new glamour couple of Italian popular culture will be dominating the agenda.