Everything Jannik Sinner does in Italy is headline news and it is no surprise that his ‘coming out’ party with new girlfriend Laila Hasanovic has been a huge talking point after his ATP Finals victory over Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

Sinner’s straight sets win against his big rival Alcaraz was watched by millions of Italians on TV, as they joined the sell-out crowd in cheering on the national hero as he completed his stellar year in style.

He may have finished the year at No 2 in the rankings behind Alcaraz, but Sinner can be satisfied with a 2025 season that included Grand Slam wins at the Australian Open and his first Wimbledon title.

This year also contained his three-month doping ban and when you speak to any Italian who has an interest in tennis, they will also give you the same story.

In the eyes of Italian tennis fans, Sinner was a victim in a case that did not merit any kind of suspension and that incident appears to have deepened the ties his compatriots have towards this brilliant tennis player.

Sinner’s star status has also gone to another level this year, so it is no surprise that his new romance with Danish model Hasanovic is headline-grabbing news.

The superstar celebrated his 2024 US Open triumph with fellow tennis player Anna Kalinskaya, but that relationship is believed to have come to an end at the back end of last year.

Now Sinner is confidently posing for photos with Hasanovic, after weeks of speculation linking him with the former girlfriend of racing driver Mick Schumacher.

There have been rumours that Sinner may even be engaged to Hasanovic, but he was quick to play down those stories when he was asked by the media in Turin.

Jannik Sinner and his girlfriend Laila Hasanovic

“The ring Laila showed on social media? Did I have a hand in it? No, no,” he stated.

Sinner spoke about Hasanovic publicly for the first time after he won the title in Vienna last month, as he confirmed rumours of a romance after eagle-eyed fans spotted an image of Laila on his phone wallpaper.

Now Sinner and Hasanovic are one of the highest profile couples in Italy, with the duo appearing on court together alongside their dog in images that were beamed around the world.

Sinner is always keen to avoid talk about his private life, but such a public show of affection for Hasanovic is sure to highten interest in the loved up couple.