Jannik Sinner’s next tournament and remaining 2026 schedule after Shanghai Masters withdrawal

Jannik Sinner’s withdrawal from the Shanghai Masters will extend his absence from the tour, but what tournaments is he still set to play in 2026?

The world No 1 is sidelined due to a right knee injury, and he has not played since beating Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final on 12 July.

Sinner missed the Masters 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati before he was forced to pull out of the US Open.

Last week, Sinner withdrew from the China Open in Beijing, where he was the reigning champion.

On Saturday, Sinner announced he would not return at the Shanghai Masters, which will get underway on Wednesday 7 October.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to play at the Rolex Shanghai Masters this year as I had hoped,” Sinner wrote on Instagram.

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“I always enjoy playing in front of the Shanghai fans and I’m very sorry that I won’t be able to do so next week.

“Thank you for all your support. I’m looking forward to seeing you again next year!”

Sinner holds a stellar 44-3 record in 2026, and he has secured six titles: Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome and Wimbledon.

The 25-year-old star has not confirmed when he is intending to make his return to the tour following his withdrawal from the Shanghai Masters.

Here, we look at Sinner’s potential schedule for the remainder of the year.

Jannik Sinner’s possible schedule for the rest of 2026

Six Kings Slam (21-24 October)

Sinner is next set to appear at the Six Kings Slam — an exhibition event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He won the event in both 2024 and 2025.

The six participants earn an appearance fee of $1.5million, while the winner earns an additional $4.5million.

Vienna Open (26 October-1 November)

The five-time major champion is on the entry list for the Vienna Open, an indoor hard-court ATP 500 tournament he won in both 2023 and 2025.

Paris Masters (2-8 November)

Sinner is the defending champion at the Paris Masters, which is the ninth and final ATP 1000 event of the season.

ATP Finals (15-22 November)

The Italian has already qualified for the ATP Finals in Turin — an event he won in both 2024 and 2025.

Davis Cup Finals (24-29 November)

Sinner did not compete at the 2025 Davis Cup Finals after leading Italy to the title in 2024.

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