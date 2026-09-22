Novak Djokovic is one of the greatest athletes the sport has ever seen and it has helped him dominate the ATP Tour for most of the last two decades.

Whether it’s his training regimes, his diet, or his incredible work ethic, Djokovic has always managed to find a way to be in better shape than most of his rivals.

It’s allowed the Serbian the chance to still compete at the very highest of levels on the ATP Tour in the twilight of his career.

At 39 years old, in his 24th season on the ATP Tour, Djokovic has still managed to reach a Grand Slam final at the Australian Open, as well as the Wimbledon semi final.

Djokovic’s physiotherapist has recently given an interview in which he has revealed some details about the 24-time Grand Slam champion’s work behind the scenes and how he is still playing at such a high level at his age.

In an interview with A Bola, as translated by Jose Morgado, Djokovic’s physiotherapist Carlos Costa revealed details of working with the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

More Novak Djokovic news

Novak Djokovic warned he will ‘hate’ what’s coming in 2027 if US Open nightmare continues

Novak Djokovic has just made a bizarre Carlos Alcaraz comparison – and he could not be more wrong

“I have never seen anything like Novak Djokovic,” said Costa, who has also worked with the likes of Ana Ivanovic, Tommy Haas, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, and Andrey Rublev.

“His vision, what he puts in every single day on the court, and his intensity. I had seen something similar before, but never with Djokovic’s consistency.”

Costa suggested that Djokovic still has his ear to the ground about what other players are doing and he has been interested by some of Jannik Sinner’s training methods.

“He pays attention to every detail. The amount of time it takes us to give him his towel… if there is something that is not planned, there is friction,” continued Costa.

“He even goes as far as creating tests within the team to find out whether we are really looking for the best recovery strategies and providing the best treatments.

“For example, he asked us why Sinner does eye training and we didn’t. He is constantly looking for ways to be the best in the world.”

Djokovic has struggled against Sinner in recent years, although he did stun the Italian in a mammoth five-set contest in the Australian Open semifinals.

That was the star’s only victory in his last seven matches against Sinner, however.

Djokovic could have the chance to test himself against Sinner once again, as both star’s are currently signed up to play the China Open, which begins on September 30th.