Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are on a collision course for the semi-finals at Wimbledon, while Jack Draper has been handed a brutal first-round draw.

On Friday, the tennising world watched on as all the Wimbledon draws were announced, which included a number of eye-catching openers.

Perhaps the most tantalising of them all was former British No 1 Draper being handed a tough test against 2025 Wimbledon semi-finalist Taylor Fritz.

The 24-year-old would have liked an easier contest to start off with but equally, the sixth-seeded American may not be relishing this encounter, either.

Elsewhere, three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka will lock horns with 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, while 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic will come up against eighth seed Daniil Medvedev.

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Despite his physical collapse at the French Open, No 1 seed Sinner remains the favourite to retain his title at Wimbledon.

Seven-time winner and seventh seed Djokovic is firmly second favourite, while Draper will do well to reach the second round, as he tries to build on his comeback from injury and a strong run at Eastbourne.

Incidentally, here is Sinner’s potential path to victory at SW19, followed by Djokovic and Draper.

Jannik Sinner

Round one: Miomir Kecmanovic

Round two: Nuno Borges

Round three: Ignacio Buse (31)

Round four: Rafael Jodar (23)/Luciano Darderi (14)

Quarter-finals: Daniil Medvedev (8)/Tommy Paul (21)

Semi-finals: Novak Djokovic (7)/Felix Auger-Aliassime (3)

Final: Alexander Zverev (2)/Ben Shelton (4)/Taylor Fritz (6)

Novak Djokovic

Round one: Yibing Wu

Round two: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Round three: Arthur Rinderknech (25)

Round four: Andrey Rublev (12)/Joao Fonseca (24)

Quarter-finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime (3)/Learner Tien (16)

Semi-finals: Jannik Sinner (1)/Daniil Medvedev (8)

Final: Alexander Zverev (2)/Ben Shelton (4)/Taylor Fritz

Jack Draper

Round one: Taylor Fritz (6)

Round two: Mackenzie McDonald

Round three: Tomas Martin Etcheverry (29)

Round four: Frances Tiafoe (17)/Alexander Bublik (10)

Quarter-finals: Alexander Zverev (2)/Jiri Lehecka (13)

Semi-finals: Ben Shelton (6)/Alex de Minaur (5)

Final: Jannik Sinner (1)/Novak Djokovic (7)/Felix Auger-Aliassime (3)

Aside from that, the full men’s singles draw is below.

The Men’s Wimbledon draw in full:

(1) Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Nuno Borges vs Tristan Boyer

Aleksandar Vukic vs Jenson Brooksby

Emilio Nava vs (31) Ignacio Buse

(23) Rafael Jodar vs Felix Gill

Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Carreno Busta

Shintaro Mochizuki vs Max Basing

Ethan Quinn vs (14) Luciano Darderi

(11) Casper Ruud vs Hubert Hurkacz

Hamad Medjedovic vs Sebastian Ofner

Soonwoo Kwon vs Martin Landaluce

Alexandre Muller vs (21) Tommy Paul

(28) Brandon Nakashima vs Jack Pinnington Jones

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Sebastian Baez

Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Daniel Merida

Marin Cilic vs (8) Daniil Medvedev

(3) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Aleksandr Shevchenko

Adam Walton vs Dino Prizmic

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo vs Nicolas Mejia

Michael Zheng vs (26) Cameron Norrie

(22) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Thiago Agustin Tirante vs Fabian Marozsan

Luca Van Assche vs Marton Fucsovics

Dalibor Svrcina vs (16) Learner Tien

(12) Andrey Rublev vs Roman Safiullin

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Jesper de Jong vs Rinky Hijikata

Roberto Bautista Agut vs (24) Joao Fonseca

(25) Arthur Rinderknech vs Oliver Tarvet

Marco Trungelliti vs Martin Damm

Hugo Gaston vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Yibing Wu vs (7) Novak Djokovic

(5) Alex de Minaur vs Roman Andres Burruchaga

Adrian Mannarino vs Titouan Droguet

Mattia Bellucci vs Zachary Svajda

Kamil Majchrzak vs (30) Alejandro Tabilo

(19) Karen Khachanov vs Billy Harris

Yannick Hanfmann vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Tallon Griekspoor vs James Duckworth

Mariano Navone vs (9) Flavio Cobolli

(15) Jakub Mensik vs Toby Samuel

Dane Sweeny vs Grigor Dimitrov

Stan Wawrinka vs Matteo Berrettini

Raphael Collignon vs (20) Arthur Fils

(27) Ugo Humbert vs Zizou Bergs

Sho Shimabukuro vs Jaime Faria

Damir Dzumhur vs Arthur Fery

Otto Virtanen vs (4) Ben Shelton

(6) Taylor Fritz vs Jack Draper

Patrick Kypson vs Mackenzie McDonald

Benjamin Bonzi vs Gabriel Diallo

Lorenzo Sonego vs (29) Tomas Martin Etcheverry

(17) Frances Tiafoe vs Terence Atmane

Vit Kopriva vs Jan Choinski

Kyrian Jacquet vs Vilius Gaubas

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs (10) Alexander Bublik

(13) Jiri Lehecka vs Alexei Popyrin

Alex Molcan vs Daniel Altmaier

Alex Michelsen vs Jacob Fearnley

Jaume Munar vs (18) Francisco Cerundolo

(32) Matteo Arnaldi vs Quentin Halys

Corentin Moutet vs Marcos Giron

Valentin Royer vs Harry Wendelken

Alexander Blockx vs (2) Alexander Zverev

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