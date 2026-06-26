Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic on collision course as Jack Draper gets brutal Wimbledon opener
Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are on a collision course for the semi-finals at Wimbledon, while Jack Draper has been handed a brutal first-round draw.
On Friday, the tennising world watched on as all the Wimbledon draws were announced, which included a number of eye-catching openers.
Perhaps the most tantalising of them all was former British No 1 Draper being handed a tough test against 2025 Wimbledon semi-finalist Taylor Fritz.
The 24-year-old would have liked an easier contest to start off with but equally, the sixth-seeded American may not be relishing this encounter, either.
Elsewhere, three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka will lock horns with 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, while 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic will come up against eighth seed Daniil Medvedev.
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Despite his physical collapse at the French Open, No 1 seed Sinner remains the favourite to retain his title at Wimbledon.
Seven-time winner and seventh seed Djokovic is firmly second favourite, while Draper will do well to reach the second round, as he tries to build on his comeback from injury and a strong run at Eastbourne.
Incidentally, here is Sinner’s potential path to victory at SW19, followed by Djokovic and Draper.
Jannik Sinner
Round one: Miomir Kecmanovic
Round two: Nuno Borges
Round three: Ignacio Buse (31)
Round four: Rafael Jodar (23)/Luciano Darderi (14)
Quarter-finals: Daniil Medvedev (8)/Tommy Paul (21)
Semi-finals: Novak Djokovic (7)/Felix Auger-Aliassime (3)
Final: Alexander Zverev (2)/Ben Shelton (4)/Taylor Fritz (6)
Novak Djokovic
Round one: Yibing Wu
Round two: Stefanos Tsitsipas
Round three: Arthur Rinderknech (25)
Round four: Andrey Rublev (12)/Joao Fonseca (24)
Quarter-finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime (3)/Learner Tien (16)
Semi-finals: Jannik Sinner (1)/Daniil Medvedev (8)
Final: Alexander Zverev (2)/Ben Shelton (4)/Taylor Fritz
Jack Draper
Round one: Taylor Fritz (6)
Round two: Mackenzie McDonald
Round three: Tomas Martin Etcheverry (29)
Round four: Frances Tiafoe (17)/Alexander Bublik (10)
Quarter-finals: Alexander Zverev (2)/Jiri Lehecka (13)
Semi-finals: Ben Shelton (6)/Alex de Minaur (5)
Final: Jannik Sinner (1)/Novak Djokovic (7)/Felix Auger-Aliassime (3)
Aside from that, the full men’s singles draw is below.
The Men’s Wimbledon draw in full:
(1) Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic
Nuno Borges vs Tristan Boyer
Aleksandar Vukic vs Jenson Brooksby
Emilio Nava vs (31) Ignacio Buse
(23) Rafael Jodar vs Felix Gill
Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Carreno Busta
Shintaro Mochizuki vs Max Basing
Ethan Quinn vs (14) Luciano Darderi
(11) Casper Ruud vs Hubert Hurkacz
Hamad Medjedovic vs Sebastian Ofner
Soonwoo Kwon vs Martin Landaluce
Alexandre Muller vs (21) Tommy Paul
(28) Brandon Nakashima vs Jack Pinnington Jones
Jan-Lennard Struff vs Sebastian Baez
Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Daniel Merida
Marin Cilic vs (8) Daniil Medvedev
(3) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Aleksandr Shevchenko
Adam Walton vs Dino Prizmic
Adolfo Daniel Vallejo vs Nicolas Mejia
Michael Zheng vs (26) Cameron Norrie
(22) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo
Thiago Agustin Tirante vs Fabian Marozsan
Luca Van Assche vs Marton Fucsovics
Dalibor Svrcina vs (16) Learner Tien
(12) Andrey Rublev vs Roman Safiullin
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Botic van de Zandschulp
Jesper de Jong vs Rinky Hijikata
Roberto Bautista Agut vs (24) Joao Fonseca
(25) Arthur Rinderknech vs Oliver Tarvet
Marco Trungelliti vs Martin Damm
Hugo Gaston vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Yibing Wu vs (7) Novak Djokovic
(5) Alex de Minaur vs Roman Andres Burruchaga
Adrian Mannarino vs Titouan Droguet
Mattia Bellucci vs Zachary Svajda
Kamil Majchrzak vs (30) Alejandro Tabilo
(19) Karen Khachanov vs Billy Harris
Yannick Hanfmann vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Tallon Griekspoor vs James Duckworth
Mariano Navone vs (9) Flavio Cobolli
(15) Jakub Mensik vs Toby Samuel
Dane Sweeny vs Grigor Dimitrov
Stan Wawrinka vs Matteo Berrettini
Raphael Collignon vs (20) Arthur Fils
(27) Ugo Humbert vs Zizou Bergs
Sho Shimabukuro vs Jaime Faria
Damir Dzumhur vs Arthur Fery
Otto Virtanen vs (4) Ben Shelton
(6) Taylor Fritz vs Jack Draper
Patrick Kypson vs Mackenzie McDonald
Benjamin Bonzi vs Gabriel Diallo
Lorenzo Sonego vs (29) Tomas Martin Etcheverry
(17) Frances Tiafoe vs Terence Atmane
Vit Kopriva vs Jan Choinski
Kyrian Jacquet vs Vilius Gaubas
Thanasi Kokkinakis vs (10) Alexander Bublik
(13) Jiri Lehecka vs Alexei Popyrin
Alex Molcan vs Daniel Altmaier
Alex Michelsen vs Jacob Fearnley
Jaume Munar vs (18) Francisco Cerundolo
(32) Matteo Arnaldi vs Quentin Halys
Corentin Moutet vs Marcos Giron
Valentin Royer vs Harry Wendelken
Alexander Blockx vs (2) Alexander Zverev
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