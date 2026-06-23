Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will be among four top-10 ATP stars who will compete at the prestigious pre-Wimbledon Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham.

World No 1 Sinner and 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic have not played competitive tennis since their early exits from the French Open at the end of May with both opting not to sign up for any grass-court warm-up events ahead of the third major of the year.

Not playing any official tournaments before the grass-court Grand Slam is nothing new for Djokovic as he has kept the same schedule for several years, but Sinner competed at the Halle Open the past two years, although he lost in the first round 12 months ago before going to win the title at Wimbledon.

Both have already started practicing at Wimbledon and they will use the exhibition Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic as their only semi-competitive event ahead of the grass-court major.

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“We are delighted to welcome such an exceptional field of players to The Hurlingham Club this year,” Tournament Director Nikhil Waugh said.

“Novak’s return to the exhibition, alongside Jannik Sinner’s debut appearance, promises a fantastic week of world-class tennis.

“With some of the sport’s biggest names competing on our iconic grass courts ahead of Wimbledon, we look forward to delivering a truly memorable experience for players and spectators alike.”

They will be joined this year by French Open runner-up Flavio Cobolli, world No 5 Ben Shelton and other ATP stars Casper Ruud, Luciani Darderi, Learner Tien, Jiri Lehecka, Tommy Paul, Karen Khachanov, Cameron Norrie and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Match Schedule

Sinner will be in action on Wednesday, 24 June, as he will take on Norrie in one of the featured matches and that encounter will be followed by Djokovic’s clash against Khachanov.

The tournament, though, gets underway on Tuesday, American Tien takes on Frenchman Mpetshi Perricard at 5pm on Centre Court before legends Mansour Bahrami and Flavia Pennetta take on Nicolas Almagro and Monica Puig.

The 2026 exhibition event at The Boodles Tennis also runs from 23 to 27 June with the action taking place at Stoke Park in central London.

There will be three matches on Tuesday as Jakub Mensik takes on Arthur Fils in the first clash, Andrey Rublev then faces Alexander Schevchenko, before Sebastian Baez and Thanasi Kokkinakis square off at 5pm.

Andrey Rublev, Tommy Paul, Denis Shapovalov and Hubert Hurkacz are also set to feature at Boodles.