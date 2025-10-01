In a week when men’s tennis confirmed it is still being dominated by the new ‘Big 2’ of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, one of the duo has suggested he feels uncomfortable being compared to the most successful male player of all-time.

After Alcaraz’s win in the Japan Open final on Tuesday, Sinner secured his third title of 2025 as he beat Learner Tien to win his second title at the China Open.

These two great champions tend to win every tournament they enter and when they are in the same events, they are meeting in finals, as was the case in the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open finals this year.

It is a level of dominance that leads to inevitable comparisons with the ‘Big 3’ from the previous era, with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer the serial winners on the men’s tour for the best part of two decades at the start of this century.

When asked whether he feels his achievements can already be compared to Djokovic, Sinner admitted he has a long way to go before he gets close to the player considered by most observers to be the greatest of all-time.

“I always say comparing me to Novak, he’s in a different league with everything he has achieved in his career,” said Sinner after his win in Beijing.

“I’m just a normal 24-year-old who tries to play the best tennis possible.

“I know I’ve won some great titles in my young career, but let’s see how long I can hold it. What Novak, Rafa and Roger did for 15-plus years was amazing. Novak is still here and showing some incredible tennis. So let’s see.

“I’m not comparing myself. I’m here to play. I’m here to enjoy. I’m also happy that I can say that I won two times here. If it stays at two? If it’s more, I’m more happy? I don’t know if I’m more happy. I don’t know.”

Sinner’s comments back up sentiments offered up by Djokovic after he lost against the Italian in the French Open semi-finals back in June.

When asked whether the rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner was already comparable to that of his own with Federer and Nadal, the Serbian suggested it is too early to draw such parallels.

“At the moment, that’s kind of hard, because they need to play against each other for at least 10-plus years nonstop in order to be part of the same discussion,” he said with a smile.

“They’re definitely great for tennis, both of them. I think their rivalry is something that our sport needs, no doubt.

“The way they are playing and the way they are approaching tennis life, I think they are going to have very successful careers in the next whatever years, you know. I’m sure that we’re going to see them lifting the big trophies quite often.”

