A startling statistic emerged in Jannik Sinner’s emphatic win against Novak Djokovic at the Six Kings Slam and it explains why the victor always appeared to be on the front foot in the one-sided contest.

Sinner beat Djokovic 6-4, 6-2 as he continued his dominance over the Serbian legend, who admitted after the match that he was no match for his younger rival.

“It felt like a runaway train. He was smacking the ball from all corners. He was just too good. Well done to him and good luck in the finals,” said Djokovic.

“I know it’s becoming much more difficult for me to get a win against Jannik and Carlos (Alcaraz). I’m gonna keep on challenging them until it happens.”

The scoreline and Djokovic’s comments highlighted the one-sided nature of the match, but it was a graphic provided by the Netflix team broadcasting the event that highlighted a remarkable point about the return position of the two champions.

More Tennis News

Jannik Sinner makes honest confession about ‘looking up to’ Carlos Alcaraz & Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic finds a way to describe Jannik Sinner after he has his ‘ass kicked’ in Six Kings Slam

Sinner’s average ball striking position was almost three metres further up the court than Djokovic, which ensured he was on the front foot in most points in Riyadh.

That allowed the Italian to rock Djokovic onto his heels and the effects of that return position could be seen on court, with the Serbian constantly appearing to be rushed in his shotmaking.

With Sinner starting his point in such an advanced position, he held the upper hand over Djokovic and didn’t let that slip as he polished off his opponent with plenty to spare.

“It’s staggering that difference,” declared former British No 1 Tim Henman on commentary.

“Normally, if you are thinking there is half a metre difference, that is big, but three metres is a lot. Taking time away, taking the ball early, but also hitting with that huge power and penetration.”

Sinner’s forehand has become a huge weapon in his armoury and he is also potent on the backhand side, regularly hitting that shot with both feet off the floor as he gets his body weight into the shot.

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner at the Six Kings Slam

Djokovic may be the closest challenger to Sinner and Alcaraz at the top of the men’s game, but the power the two highest-ranked players in men’s tennis possess has separated them from the chasing pack.

Sinner’s average rally hit point is another big factor in his dominant record against everyone other than Alcaraz on the men’s tour.

Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz both hit the ball in an advanced position up the court, with the Italian relishing the challenges against his great rival.

“I feel like we are two different players, two different people also on and off the court. But we push each other to the limits, and every time we try to change a couple of things, you know, tactically. So we all hope for the best match possible here and then we see,” said Sinner.

“It was a great level as always. The matches are decided on just a couple of points. Whoever wins these points, usually wins the set or the match. So it’s gonna be very important to start off very well from both sides.”