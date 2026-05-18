Jannik Sinner has provided a clue as to what his schedule over the coming months will look like after winning the Italian Open.

After beating Casper Ruud 6-4 6-4 in front of his adoring home fans on Sunday, Sinner completed the full set of nine ATP Masters 1000 titles.

He joined 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the rarefied air of the career Golden Masters club and cemented his spot at the top of the ATP Tour rankings.

The 24-year-old has now won all five Masters in 2026, in what has been a gruelling run for the Italian. He will now try to recover as the 6ft 3in player targets his first French Open crown.

After his Italian Open triumph, Sinner was asked about trying to win every single Masters event this year, something he shied away from.

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He told reporters, “We need to go tournament by tournament. The most important thing is to feel good physically on the court. If you’re not feeling well physically, you’ll go nowhere.

“The most important thing for me is my body. Everyone plays tennis well.”

Indeed, Sinner appeared to struggle with exhaustion and illness in his semi-final win over Daniil Medvedev in Rome.

Incidentally, Sinner suggested that because he won’t be playing any grass-court warm-up events before defending his Wimbledon title, “there’s a chance we play in Canada” in August.

The four-time major winner skipped that event in Toronto last year but could line up in Montreal later this summer. But winning all nine Masters is not on his radar.

“I don’t think it’s realistic. It’s not possible to continue playing like I am now for the entire season,” he added.

Djokovic has decided against playing grass court warm-ups for years now and that didn’t stop him from chalking up multiple Wimbledon titles.

Sinner has tended to play in Halle but that won’t be the case in 2026. And while he has only won at SW19 once, Tim Henman thinks recuperation is the smart way to go.

He said on Sky Sports, “I think it makes sense. It all rests on the idea that he will go deep in Paris. If something unexpected happened and he lost early, that might perhaps change.

“When you have played as much tennis as he has and you have so much confidence, you are in an ideal shape for matches.

“So the most important thing for him is to ensure he arrives in Paris with all his physical and emotional energy at 100%. If that is the case, he will be very difficult to stop.”

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