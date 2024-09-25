Jannik Sinner reveals ‘one of my main goals’ for rest of 2024 after blockbuster season

Jannik Sinner has revealed that a home ATP Finals is “one of my main goals” for the rest of the season following a blockbuster year for the Italian.

Sinner has arguably been the standout performer on the ATP Tour in 2024, with his stellar rise capped off by winning his first two Grand Slam titles and reaching world No 1.

The 23-year-old completed the hard court Slam sweep with victories at the Australian Open and US Open, while also reaching semi-finals of the French Open and quarter-finals of Wimbledon.

He rose to the top of the ATP Rankings in June and has won six titles in total in 2024, with further triumphs in Rotterdam, Miami, Halle, and Cincinnati.

However, Sinner still has his sights set on glory at the ATP Finals, held in Turin – not too far from where the Italian was born and raised.

He just missed out on the title a year ago, falling to Novak Djokovic in the final, having beaten the Serbian in the group stage.

And, speaking to Tennis TV, he revealed that triumph at the year-end championships was a key goal for the closing months of 2024.

“Yeah, this season has been amazing, no,” said the world No 1.

“A lot of wins, a lot of matches played, with not so many tournaments in my schedule – which I managed then to practice the body in the right way.

“Look, I’m just very happy to be in the position where I am right now. The season is not over, there are some very important tournaments coming up, so hopefully I will be ready.

“One of my main goals for sure now is the year-end finals in Turin, and this is a very special tournament for me. After, there is the Davis Cup and so many things to come.

“So, yeah, I’m happy, but still we try to improve, even if it’s the last part of the season, and then we see how it goes.”

Before Sinner can play at the ATP Finals and lead Italy’s Davis Cup title defence there is still plenty of tennis to be played.

The world No 1 is in action for the first time since the US Open this week, looking to defend his China Open title in Beijing; he faces Chile’s Nicolas Jarry in round one.

That will then be followed by the Shanghai Masters, and he will certainly play at least the Paris Masters before action in Turin – though could also look to defend his title at the Vienna Open.

