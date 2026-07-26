Jannik Sinner’s decision to withdraw from the Canadian Open has been controversial to say the least.

The World No 1 will not be playing the Masters event for the second year in a row, despite the scheduling adding a third week between the event and the finale of Wimbledon.

As a result of Sinner’s withdrawal, he will no longer be able to win every single Masters event in a single season, which is an achievement no man has managed in the history of tennis.

Many of criticised Sinner for opting not to play the tournament, particularly as Carlos Alcaraz is also set to miss the event due to his wrist injury.

Serena Williams’ former coach, Rick Macci, however, believes Sinner is making the right decision by withdrawing from the Masters tournament.

More Jannik Sinner news

Andy Murray has already suggested the reason for Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic’s Canadian Open withdrawals

ATP doubles champion says what would happen if Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner played doubles together

Speaking on social media, Macci said: “Sinner and his team know what is best mentally and physically for him. How much he plays is very different than any player because every match he is suppose to win.

“That is a different mental vibe than any player on tour. To be highly motivated every match and have the juices flowing and not blink is mental magic. The Italian Flamethrower knows the feeling so he can be dealing.”

Sinner has played nine tournaments in 2026 and 47 matches in total this year. He’s won a whopping 44 of those, but perhaps the criticism for the Italian comes due to his recent schedule.

The World No 1 has only played two tournaments since May, competing at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Sinner opted not to play a grass court warm-up event, so he has not played much tennis at all in the last three months.

However, it is clear why the star has opted not to play both Masters events, in Canada and Cincinnati, ahead of his return to the US Open.

The star played Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome back-to-back before Roland Garros, and many believe that is the reason for his capitulation against Juan Manuel Cerundolo at Roland Garros.

Sinner is clearly prioritising Grand Slam titles, which is what every player is remembered for when they retire. The Italian has only claimed one of the three Grand Slam titles on offer so far this year, which is not befitting the way he has played.

He has dominated the ATP Tour for most of the year. A player who only loses three times in seven months should absolutely have more Grand Slam titles than he does right now.

That will likely change at the US Open and it could be partly down to his decision to withdraw from the Canadian Open.