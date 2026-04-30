The door appears to be open for Jannik Sinner to dominate men’s tennis over the next few weeks, but that will add pressure to the Italian, according to former British No 1 Greg Rusedski.

In an exclusive extract from his latest podcast that will be released on Monday, Rusedski suggests Sinner faces a big challenge to deal with increased expectations as he is now the clear favourite in every event he plays following the wrist injury that has sidelined Alcaraz.

On a busy day for tennis, we also looked at how the decision from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to take their money out of global sport, with the WTA Tour set to be big losers.

We also reported on Carlos Alcaraz making an appearance at the Madrid Open and here is our latest Tennis365 round-up:

Rusedski predicts Sinner will feel the heat

World No 1 Jannik Sinner will be eyeing up a first French Open title after defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was ruled out due to injury, but former British No 1 Greg Rusedski suggests the pressure will build around the Italian.

“There’s a lot more pressure and expectation, because I’m saying he’s gonna win the French Open, he’s gonna win Madrid, he’s gonna win Rome, he should win everything he plays now,” said Rusedski, in an exclusive extract from his podcast on Tennis365.

“Then imagine if Alcaraz doesn’t show up to Wimbledon. Again, the pressure will be on. You should win everything, you should win everything. That’s not easy to manage that expectation and pressure.

“Yes, he’s mentally tough, but all of a sudden, you take away his biggest rival and everybody says you should win. The other players are looking like they’re starting to step up as well.”

READ MORE: Jannik Sinner set to face a new challenge in the absence of Carlos Alcaraz, claims former British No 1

Women’s tennis hit by Saudi decision

Plenty of sports around the globe were happy to jump on board the Saudi Arabian train as they big money was flashed before their eyes in recent years and tennis will now be impacted in a big way by their decision to pull their money out of sport.

We looked at why the WTA Tour may be affected most by the Saudi pull-out.

READ MORE: Tennis has some clear losers as Saudi Arabian money is pulled out of the sport

Alcaraz cheers on his brother

Jamie Alcaraz has already created plenty of headlines at the tender age of 16 and the presence of his brother Carlos watching his match in a junior event at the Madrid Open was always going to create a few more.

Alcaraz was still wearing the protective mask on his wrist as he cheered on Jamie to a win and he posted a message on Instagram afterwards that just read: Proud.

READ MORE: Carlos Alcaraz posts a one word message for his brother after watching him win in Madrid