Jannik Sinner has ticked another big title off his list of targets after winning the Indian Wells Masters for the first time with a win against Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling final.

With Medvedev producing more of the tennis that saw him overpower world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals on Saturday, Sinner was rocked onto the ropes for long periods of a match that was decided by fine margins.

Medvedev’s decision to leave a ball that drifted in after he opted against a volley proved to be crucial, with Sinner winning the tie-break a couple of points later.

The world No 2 was then pushed all the way by his Russian rival in the second set, which was again decided by a thrilling tie-break.

Medvedev then raced into a 4-0 lead and Sinner appeared to be struggling with an arm problem as he lost the last of those points to a double fault, but he roared back with seven straight points to plot his path to victory.

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It was a sensational finale from Sinner against an opponent that deserved better in a match when he produced a remarkably high level of tennis once again, as he lifted the title in Indian Wells without dropping a set throughout the tournament.

The first title of the season for Sinner allowed him to complete his set of all six ATP Masters 1000 events on hard courts and it also boosted his hopes of catching Carlos Alcaraz in the race to be world No 1.

The Italian missed the Indian Wells tournament in 2025 as he was serving a doping suspension, so the 1,000 ranking points he collected from his win in the Californian desert will be added to his total.

He still has some way to go to close the gap on Alcaraz and will not get a chance to overhaul him until later in 2026, but this latest win confirmed he is back to his best after defeats in his opening two events of the year at the Australian Open and the Qatar Open.

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Sinner collected $1,151,380 from his win in the first ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the year, with Medvedev also taking a lot from this event.

“It was a tough tournament,” Sinner told Sky Sports. “In my mind I knew this was the only hardcourt tournament of the big ones that I haven’t won so I’m very happy how I handled it.

“Seeing Daniil playing at this level is important for tennis. I feel like when he plays at his best he’s very tough to beat as we saw today, but I’m very happy.”

The Russian’s wins against defending champion Jack Draper and Alcaraz confirmed he is getting back to his best and he will collect $612,340 in prize money and 650 ranking points that will ensure he is back in the top 10.

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