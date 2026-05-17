Jannik Sinner’s remarkable winning run in ATP Masters 1000 tournament continued with his victory in the Italian Open final against Casper Ruud, with his adoring public in Rome lapping up the latest triumph for the unstoppable world No 1.

His 6-4, 6-4 victory against Norwegian rival Ruud was Sinner’s sixth consecutive success in ATP Masters tournaments, continuing a winning record that stretched back to the Paris Masters at the back end of 2025.

Sinner broke Novak Djokovic’s record of successive wins in ATP Masters matches when he beat Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals in Rome and he has now extended that record to a staggering 34 matches.

His latest ATP Masters title allowed him to join Djokovic as the only other player to win all nine of the marquee tournaments on the ATP Tour.

While money has not been Sinner’s motivation for some time after his staggering run of success over the last couple of seasons, he has pocketed another €1,007,165 following his win in Rome.

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That addition to his all-time prize money sees Sinner closing in on Andy Murray, who sits in fifth place in the all-time prize money charts with career earnings on court of $64,687,542.

He is set to overtake the Scot when he plays at the French Open and with Carlos Alcaraz out of that tournament, there is a very good chance that Sinner will move ahead of his big rival in the prize money stakes at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz has $64,997,598 in prize money and sits in fourth place in the all-time list, with Sinner’s total now standing at $64,507.489.

The Italian has also collected another 1,000 ranking points, with his updated ranking now standing at a huge 14,700.

That puts him a massive 2,740 points ahead of his big rival Carlos Alcaraz and Sinner will have a big chance to extend that even further by winning his first French Open title next month.

Sinner may be eyeing up the all-time ranking points record set by Djokovic in June 2016, as he hit a peak of 16,950 points in what was the best year of his career.

With Alcaraz absent, Sinner could get close to that Djokovic mark if he continues to collect the biggest titles in tennis, but that ambition can be put on hold for now.

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This latest win was all about toasting a special moment in front of the Italian fans, as Sinner became the first homegrown male player to win the title in Rome since Adriano Panatta in 1976.

READ MORE: Italian Open: How many Masters 1000 titles has Jannik Sinner won in his career?