Jannik Sinner provides an update on his fitness ahead of Wimbledon

Fans and pundits were increasingly worried about Jannik Sinner after his capitulation against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round of Roland Garros.

Sinner was two sets and a break up against the Argentine, but he fell to a shocking five-set defeat as health issues ruined his Roland Garros campaign.

The Italian appeared to struggle with fatigue after a lengthy stretch on the European clay court swing, which saw him win titles in Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome back-to-back.

The star has taken nearly a month off after his Roland Garros early exit and his next tournament will be at Wimbledon, where he is looking to defend his title from 2025.

Speaking to Vogue ahead of Wimbledon, the World No. 1 issued a positive update about how he is feeling following his hectic run on the clay.

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Asked what he has been doing with his time off, Sinner said: “I took one week off and spent some time with my friends and family, which was really important for me.

“And then after that, we went straight back to practice, because now there’s a big run coming up—Wimbledon, of course, but we also did a lot of work for the US swing that comes after. We don’t have a lot of time to practice for that usually.

“I’m always trying to see the positives in situations, and the positive part of going out early of Roland Garros, even though I would have of course liked to go deeper, is getting some extra time.

“We try to maximize every day, so there have been a lot of long practice sessions, and I’m very happy with the shape and mental state I’m in right now.”

Sinner was then asked about his general fitness, to which he replied: “I feel good. We did a lot of work these past few weeks, so physically I’m in a very good place.

“I’ve played a lot over the last few months, so a good training block was very much needed for my body to get stronger again, and I’ve recovered well.

“But the most important thing for me is to be in a good spot mentally, and I’m very happy to be here in London. Hopefully I can compete in the best possible way.”

Sinner is the top seed at Wimbledon, but he arrives at the tournament having not played competitively on grass for a year.

The star is, however, set to appear at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic, an exhibition event that is held at the Hurlingham Club just a few days before Wimbledon.