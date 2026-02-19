Jannik Sinner has revealed his wish to “maximise” his potential within tennis while discussing his hope to avoid major regrets in his career.

World No 2 Sinner does not celebrate his 25th birthday until August, though he is already among the most accomplished tennis players of his generation, and among the greatest male tennis players of all time.

The Italian has spent 66 weeks of his career as the world No 1 — currently the twelfth-most of any man in ATP Rankings history — while he has won four Grand Slam titles, reaching six major finals in total.

Sinner won back-to-back Australian Open titles in 2024 and 2025 and also lifted the US Open title in 2024, while he is the reigning Wimbledon champion following his victory over Carlos Alcaraz last summer.

He was also the French Open and US Open runner-up in 2025, falling to Alcaraz in both finals.

Sinner memorably held a two-set-to-love lead over his Spanish rival in the French Open final last summer, spurning three championship points in the fourth set before tasting defeat.

The Italian was also suspended for three months in 2025 due to his high-profile anti-doping controversy, though he still managed to finish the year ranked second in the world, winning six titles in total.

Asked about his approach to tennis during a press conference at the Qatar Open this week, the 24-year-old revealed that he tried to keep things as simple as possible, regardless of whether he tastes victory or defeat.

“My approach to tennis is that we live a normal life,” said Sinner. “We have great moments. We have tough moments. We have sad moments and happy moments. It’s just an episode.

“When I have tough losses, for me it’s just a moment. I believe that the hard work we are doing is always the best thing to win, but you cannot always win. I have a great team behind me. I have family, which is much more important than anything else.”

Sinner is known to share an incredibly close bond with his parents, Johann and Siglinde, though the demands of his career naturally mean he has to spend several months of the year away from home.

With many years of his career likely ahead, the Italian will have the chance to boost his position as a tennis great — and maybe even complete the Career Grand Slam with a Roland Garros triumph.

And, Sinner admits that he is willing to continue making huge sacrifices to achieve as much as possible in the sport.

He added: “I do put tennis first, no matter what. That’s what I choose, and that’s what I will always choose, until I’m done playing.

“Hopefully, I can play for many more years. But it doesn’t mean that we don’t live these emotions.

“After tough losses, I try to go through and try to understand what I can do better. At the end of the day, when I finish my career, I just don’t want to have regrets that I could have done something more.

“I just want to maximise my potential and to see how far I can go.”

