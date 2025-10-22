Jannik Sinner has ranked 10 of the greatest players of all time, but in what positions did the Italian star place the Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer?

Djokovic, Nadal and Federer are considered by many to be the three best players in the history of men’s tennis. The rivalries between the legendary trio are the three most prolific matches in the men’s game in the Open Era.

From Federer’s first Grand Slam victory at the 2003 Wimbledon Championships to Djokovic’s most recent at the 2023 US Open, the Big Three won 66 of the 81 majors held during two unparalleled decades of combined dominance.

Djokovic has won a record 24 Slams, while Nadal and Federer are second and third on the all-time men’s list with 22 and 20. Pete Sampras (14) and Bjorn Borg (11) are the only other male players to win 10 or more majors in the Open Era.

In a video posted on the Netflix Italia TikTok account, Sinner was asked to blind rank 10 tennis icons (choosing a position between one and 10 after each player is named).

The first two players put to Sinner were Borg and Sampras, and he placed the duo in fifth and fourth place respectively.

Next up was Nadal, who Sinner put in the No 2 spot after some thought.

The 24-year-old then put Australian icon Rod Laver in sixth place, before Federer’s name came up.

“For me, one,” Sinner said of Federer.

The Italian was next asked about Djokovic, and he put the Serbian in third to complete his top five.

Sinner followed this by placing Andre Agassi in seventh, Ivan Lendl in ninth and Jimmy Connors in 10th, which left eighth for John McEnroe.

Jannik Sinner’s ranking of 10 tennis legends

1. Roger Federer

2. Rafael Nadal

3. Novak Djokovic

4. Pete Sampras

5. Bjorn Borg

6. Rod Laver

7. Andre Agassi

8. John McEnroe

9. Ivan Lendl

10. Jimmy Connors

At a photoshoot after winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open, Sinner described Federer as his “biggest inspiration.”

“When I was younger, I think the biggest inspiration was always Roger Federer because of the way he behaves on the courts, the way he treats people off the court,” he explained.

Sinner, the world No 2, is in action at the ATP 500 in Vienna this week, having won the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia last week.

