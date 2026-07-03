Jannik Sinner is yet to hit top form at Wimbledon, but he has breezed through his opening three games at the Grand Slam thus far.

Sinner was tested in his opening round match against Miomir Kecmanovic and he needed a deciding set to topple the Serbian.

The World No 1 has followed that up by beating Nuno Borges and Jenson Brooksby in straight sets and he will next play Shintaro Mochizuki in the next round.

Asked to assess his level after his first three matches, during his Wimbledon press conference, Sinner said he still has someway to go to hit top gear.

More Jannik Sinner news

Greg Rusedski explains why he’s ‘fearful’ for Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon hopes

Andy Roddick left confused by what Jannik Sinner told Caroline Wozniacki at Wimbledon

“Yeah, I’m trying to find my way in. Felt better today, which was my main goal. Especially how I ended the match,” said the World No 1.

“The last game, I was going for it a little bit better. So hopefully this gives me confidence then to start the next match in a positive way.

“But in any case, trying to move better. Return today was a little bit better. Yeah, so all things considered, was a small step forward. I still have some gap to gain. Hopefully I can do that from the next match.”

Asked where he thinks he should be at this point in the Grand Slam, having won the tournament last year, he responded with a typically diplomatic answer.

“I mean, it’s tough to say,” said Sinner. “I feel like every year is different. For sure you don’t win a tournament in the first week, but you can only lose it.

“It’s always a good sign that I’m still here. Of course, we try to make always small steps forward, then we see how it goes. But all things considered, haven’t played any tournament before on grass.

“First couple of matches always tough. Now trying to find a way with a good rhythm slowly in the tournament. Then we see also next round how it goes, how I start off, and we talk from there.”

Sinner’s forehand has been his weakness so far, which is a surprise at it is usually one of his biggest weapons.

The star is also set to deal with another issue in the second week of the Grand Slam, as the UK is set to be struck by yet another heatwave.

Temperatures are set to hit 32 degrees Celcius at Wimbledon next week, which could be a worry for the World No 1.

Sinner has struggled in the heat previously, most notably at Roland Garros against Juan Manuel Cerundolo and at the Australian Open against Eliot Spizzirri earlier this year.