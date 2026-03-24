Jannik Sinner’s staggering winning run at ATP Masters 1000 events has continued with another straight set success against Alex Michelsen at the Miami Open.

Sinner surpassed Novak Djokovic’s 10-year record for most consecutive sets won at the marquee ATP Tour events by dismantling Frenchman Corentin Moutet at the Miami Open on Monday.

Now he has backed that up with a stunning 7-5, 7-6(4) win against Alex Michelson, who pushed him all the way and came closer than most to ending Sinner’s flawless run of set wins.

Michelson served for the second set at 5-4, but Sinner’s brilliance was too much for him in the end, as the Italian fought back and won a thrilling tie break to seal another victory.

Sinner is the red hot favourite to win in Miami after his big rival Carlos Alcaraz was beaten by Sebastian Korda, with the world No 2 in bullish mood after his latest success.

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“I felt like the serve helped me quite a lot today, especially in important moments and in the tie-break, so I’m happy about that,” said Sinner.

“At the same time, I know that if I want to go far in this tournament, I have to improve from the back of the court.

“Tomorrow is a day off, which helps me and I will try to find a good rhythm in the practice session. Then we’ll see how things go.

“It’s completely different conditions to last night, so I’m happy how I fought. It was very close. A very close match against Alex. He’s a tough opponent, so I’m very happy.

“I didn’t feel my best tennis today, so I tried to find a way through. I know myself a little bit better now, so I know that every day can be a little bit different.”

This win saw Sinner extend his run of 28 straight sets in ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, with that run dating back to his flawless success at the Paris Masters at the back end of last season.

He also won the Indian Wells Masters earlier this month without dropping a set and while he suggested he was not feeling on top form from the back of the court in his post match interview, it will take a special performance to stop Sinner in Miami.

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This latest win ensured Sinner is now just the fourth player to claim 15-plus consecutive match wins at the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami) after Roger Federer, Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

It also allowed him to continue his pursuit of Alcaraz at the top of the ATP Rankings, with the Spaniard’s lead set to shrink if Sinner can complete the Sunshine Double by winning the final in Miami on Sunday.

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