Jannik Sinner faces the media at the US Open

Jannik Sinner issued a clear and blunt response to a reporter’s question following his opening round win at the 2025 US Open.

The world No 1 began his title defence at Flushing Meadows with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 demolition of world No 89 Vit Kopriva in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Italian broke his 28-year-old Czech opponent twice in each set and saved the only two break points he faced, which came in his final service game of the match.

Sinner is chasing his third Grand Slam title in 2025, his fifth overall and a fourth consecutive major on hard courts.

During Sinner’s press conference after his first round win, an Italian journalist accused the world No 1 of only agreeing to do sponsored interviews.

Sinner looked surprised by the question and laughed before answering.

“I only do interviews where there’s a sponsor? I don’t know that,” Sinner said (translated from Italian).

c’è sempre ubaldo sulla scena del crimine ma che domanda è lui si stava pisciando sotto pic.twitter.com/Uyq9vJdv1i — ☾ sab (@signofhsa) August 26, 2025

“I do the interviews where they tell me to do them. It’s not my job to organise them.”

Jannik Sinner News

Novak Djokovic’s ex-coach reveals which of Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner is more similar to the Serb

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz split Asia schedule as rankings battle heats up

Having been forced to retire from the Cincinnati Open final due to illness last week, Sinner gave an update on his physical condition.

“I feel in very good physical shape,” he declared.

“I’ve been able to train well the last two days and I’m still trying to improve in all aspects of my game. I’m trying to be more agile and quicker in my movements to hit the ball with better support.”

The 24-year-old also looked back on winning the 2024 US Open.

“It took me a while to get used to the conditions,” Sinner recalled.

“I approached the tournament in a very different emotional state than I am now, but I know that everything can change quickly, and here it’s very different to play during the day and at night, for example.”

Sinner touched on how he manages his energy during Grand Slams.

“During my career, I’ve learned to better manage my time between Grand Slam matches,” the Italian explained.

“I used to train for two hours on my days off, now I prioritise resting and recovering energy.

“We’re all making adjustments in terms of where you do physiotherapy, when you come to the club, etc. I’m still learning how to manage these kinds of things; I’m not perfect.”

Sinner will face world No 36 Alexei Popyrin in the second round in New York.

READ NEXT: Jannik Sinner’s verdict on Carlos Alcaraz’s new haircut as he looks back on their first US Open clash

