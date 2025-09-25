Roger Federer’s intriguing views on court speed have sparked plenty of debate, and Jannik Sinner — who the Swiss legend mentioned in his comments — has weighed in.

During the Laver Cup last week, Federer — who co-founded the exhibition team event — appeared on the Served podcast to speak with his former rival Andy Roddick.

Federer suggested that tournament directors are choosing slower courts to give both Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz — the two dominant ATP players — an advantage.

“I understand the safety net that the tournament directors see in making the surface slower,” said the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

“It’s for the weaker player — he has to hit extra amazing shots to beat Sinner, whereas if it’s quick, he can only maybe blast a few and, at the right time… and he gets past.

“So that’s what the tournament directors are [thinking], like: ‘I kind of like Sinner-Alcaraz in the finals, you know? It kind of works for the game’.”

Asked if court speeds should be adjusted, Federer said: “Yes. That’s why we, the tournament directors, we need to fix it.

“We need to have not only fast courts, but what we would want to see is Alcaraz or Sinner figure it out on lightning fast, and then have the same match on super slow and see how that matches up.”

More Tennis News

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz falls to the court in big injury scare on Japan Open debut

Who can challenge Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner? Five names identified by leading voice

In his press conference ahead of the China Open in Beijing, Sinner was asked about Federer’s comments.

The Italian star agreed that many hard courts on tour are similar, but stopped short of addressing whether this favours him.

“The hard courts, they are at times very similar. At times, there are some small changes, a couple of changes,” said the world No 2.

“One tournament that comes up a bit is Indian Wells because the ball bounces very high. It’s a bit different how the ball reacts with the court.

“But yeah, if not, we have more or less similar game situations on the court. This is how it has been for a long time, like this. I don’t know if there is going to be a change or not.

“I’m just a player who tries to adapt myself in the best possible way. I feel like I’m doing a good job in this. But let’s see what the future can give us in every tournament.”

Sinner began his campaign at the ATP 500 in Beijing with a 6-2, 6-2 hammering of Marin Cilic.

READ NEXT: ATP China Open predictions: Can anyone stop Jannik Sinner from lifting the title?

