Jannik Sinner has been completing a number of “double sessions” in his training as he attempts to return the world No.1 spot and dethrone Carlos Alcaraz.

Of the top best male players on the planet, it is Alcaraz enjoying the better moment but Sinner is determined to return to that No.1 spot, starting with success at Indian Wells.

After dispatching Dalibor Svrcina 6-1, 6-1, Sinner revealed he has “had very few days off for months” as he steps up his training programme.

“In a world as demanding and competitive as tennis, you always have to be improving things and changing small details because everyone else is constantly doing it,” he said.

“I keep that in mind in every training session. The truth is, I’m pushing myself really hard. I’ve had very few days off for months, and it’s common in my training routine to do double sessions.”

The Italian was in a dominating mood against Svrcina, dropping just two points on his service game and completing the match in 64 minutes.

Sinner will face Denis Shapovalov on Sunday as he looks to win Indian Wells for the first time in his career.

Pre-tournament, he was seen practicing on the court well before his first match and he said it was a conscious decision to get to California early.

“I’m very happy to be here competing again,” he said.

“I’ve enjoyed seeing some friends in the area whom I couldn’t see last year, and I took the opportunity to come early and have time to relax and play golf, but above all, to train.

“Mentally, I feel in an ideal position; I’m very fresh and eager to maximize my potential and continue improving as a tennis player. I feel there are many areas where I can reach a higher level.

“I like the way we are approaching the practice session and the matches, it is something that I look up to. There are still certain areas that I need to improve and need to feel more confident, in a way, but in another way, I’m very happy to compete and that’s the most important.”

