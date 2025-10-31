Jannik Sinner has commented on Carlos Alcaraz’s shock early exit at the 2025 Paris Masters as he spoke about the “unique” conditions at the indoor hard-court tournament.

Alcaraz, the world No 1, was upset 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 by world No 31 Cameron Norrie in the second round in Paris, having received an opening round bye.

It was Alcaraz’s first competitive match since he defeated Taylor Fritz in the final of the Japan Open on September 30. He withdrew from the Shanghai Masters due to an injury and played two matches at the Six Kings Slam exhibition in mid-October.

Prior to Paris, Alcaraz and Sinner had met in five consecutive finals at tournaments they both competed in: US Open, Cincinnati, Wimbledon, French Open, Rome.

The 2025 Paris Masters is the inaugural edition of the prestigious event to be held at the Paris La Defense Arena. It was previously staged at the Accor Arena in the Bercy neighbourhood between 1986 and 2024.

What Sinner said about the Paris Masters conditions and Alcaraz’s loss

Sinner arrived at the Paris Masters after winning the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna — his fourth title of the 2025 campaign.

Following his 6-4, 6-2 win against 41st-ranked Zizou Bergs in his opening match in Paris, Sinner spoke about the contrast in conditions between Vienna and Paris.

“The playing conditions are completely different from those in Vienna. For me, the most difficult thing is the movement. There are new balls, which travel slower. We’ll see how it goes,” the 24-year-old was quoted as saying by L’Equipe.

“It’s a difficult tournament, we saw that with Carlos’s elimination. It’s the end of the season. The conditions are unique here. I’ve never played well here. Every match is difficult. I’m focusing on what I have to do.”

The four-time major champion defeated Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-1 in the third round in Paris to set up a quarter-final showdown with Ben Shelton.

Alcaraz and Sinner’s records at the Paris Masters

Alcaraz holds a 5-5 record from his five appearances at the Paris Masters, making it his joint-worst ATP 1000 event for win rate along with the Canadian Open. The Spaniard’s best result is making the quarter-finals in 2022.

Sinner, who is making his fourth appearance in Paris, has amassed a 3-2 record at the indoor tournament prior to his quarter-final with Shelton. The Italian’s run to the last eight this year is his best result at the event.

