Jannik Sinner has been urged to target Roger Federer’s Wimbledon title record and backed to accomplish some other historic Grand Slam feats by ex-tennis star and billionaire businessman Ion Tiriac.

The Italian overtook his rival Carlos Alcaraz to return to world No 1 this week after defeating the Spaniard to claim his maiden Monte Carlo Masters title.

Sinner, 24, has won four Grand Slam titles, having triumphed twice at the Australian Open (2024 and 2025), once at the US Open (2024) and once at Wimbledon (2025).

Tiriac played tennis from 1958 to 1979 and won the 1970 French Open doubles title with Romanian compatriot Ilie Nastase. He also coached a host of top ATP players, including Nastase, Boris Becker and Guillermo Vilas.

As of July 2025, Forbes estimated that Tiriac’s net worth was a staggering $2.3billion, which ranked him as the 1,678th richest person in the world. The Romanian owned the Madrid Masters tournament between 2009 and 2021.

Speaking on Italian radio channel Rai Gr Parlamento, Tiriac placed an estimate on Sinner’s net worth.

“Economically, Sinner is worth at least 100 million euros a year, more than double that of a footballer,” said Tiriac.

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Tiriac then argued that Sinner is capable of winning all four Grand Slams in the same season and surpassing 20 majors overall.

“I think he has the chance to complete the [calendar] Grand Slam,” the 86-year-old declared. “The last one was Rod Laver fifty years ago, but it’s time someone did it again. Let’s hope it can be Jannik.

“He can easily reach over 20 [Grand Slams]. What he simply needs is someone to help him with his planning.”

Asked which Grand Slam will Sinner win the most, Tiriac replied: “In my opinion, Wimbledon. He can aspire to beat Roger Federer’s record of eight titles.”

Tiriac also gave his verdict on Sinner’s clay-court prospects after his victory at the Monte Carlo Masters.

“He can win again on this surface; it’s no coincidence that he came very close to conquering Paris last year,” he assessed.

“I hope that at Roland Garros we’ll see a final between Sinner and Alcaraz again; they deserve it.”

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