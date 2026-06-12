Italian tennis legend Adriano Panatta has proclaimed that Jannik Sinner’s dramatic physical collapse at the 2026 French Open “makes him more likeable and human.”

World No 1 Sinner was the heavy favourite to win the 2026 Roland Garros title in the absence of Carlos Alcaraz, who won the clay-court major in 2024 and 2025

After winning the first five Masters 1000 events of 2026, Sinner took his winning streak to 30 matches by crushing Clement Tabur in the first round in Paris.

The Italian star lost only three sets across these 30 wins, and he was on the brink of another dominant victory when leading 6-3, 6-2, 5-1 in his second round match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

However, with temperatures soaring in Paris, Sinner’s body began to break down in the third set on Court Philippe-Chatrier, and he collapsed to a shock five-set defeat.

Following his Roland Garros exit, Sinner downplayed the impact of the heat in Paris.

“I felt it this morning. I didn’t sleep very well and was already struggling a bit when I woke up,” said the 24-year-old.

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“In Grand Slams, there are always days when you don’t feel good, and that’s what happened to me. I hit the wall, and that’s it. It was hot, but not excessively hot – the conditions were fine to play in. It was just me today, that’s how it happened.”

Speaking on Citofonare Rai 2, Panatta made some interesting comments about Sinner’s French Open exit.

“What happened to him in Paris – and it can happen to anyone, I experienced it too – makes him more likeable and human,” said the former world No 4.

“Otherwise, he would have become the unbeatable man. They already called him a robot, which is a horrible thing.”

The 1976 Roland Garros champion added: “It’s logical that he (Sinner) is p***ed off, but even if it seems paradoxical, I think he made a good impression.”

Adriano Panatta thinks Jannik Sinner will win more than Carlos Alcaraz

Speaking in 2025, Panatta expressed his confidence that Sinner will have a more successful career than his biggest rival, Alcaraz.

“I remain convinced that Sinner will win more than Alcaraz in their respective careers, because he is more consistent, while the Spaniard seems to become so only when he plays against the Italian,” Panatta said.

“There is no doubt that when Alcaraz manages to combine all the best things in his tennis, the level he manages to develop is the highest on the circuit.”

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