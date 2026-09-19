He has knocked Jannik Sinner out of Roland Garros but he didn’t win a single Grand Slam match in 2026

Daniel Altmaier has enjoyed several highs during his time on the ATP Tour since making his debut in 2014.

The German cracked the top 50 of the rankings for the first time at the beginning of the 2026 season after a 2025 which saw him secure his career best result at the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and the US Open.

Altmaier has also picked up victories against the ATP Tour’s very best, including Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Roland Garros, as well Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev, and Casper Ruud.

This year alone, Altmaier has managed to knock Ben Shelton out of the second round of the Hamburg Open on the clay, as well as Daniil Medvedev at the Halle Open on the grass.

But at Grand Slam level, things have certainly not gone the way of the German.

The star is one of just six players not to pick up a Grand Slam victory in 2026, alongside Tallon Griekspoor, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Aleksandar Kovacevic, Terence Atmane, and Aleksandar Vukic.

More ATP Tour news

Carlos Alcaraz’s post-US Open comments are ‘not believable’, claims leading tennis voice

Joao Fonseca opens up on ‘difficult’ spell after breaking down in tears after Davis Cup win

Altmaier began his campaign at Grand Slam level in 2026 by losing to Marin Cilic in straight sets at the Australian Open.

Four months later, and Altmaier suffered the same fate when he played Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round of Roland Garros. However, he was slightly unlucky during that meeting.

The German took Auger-Aliassime to five-sets and the decider was narrowly won by the Canadian in a tie-break decider.

Altmaier’s fortunes looked like they might change as he reached the semi finals of the Halle Open, but he was once again dumped out of the first round when Wimbledon came around.

He was beaten by Alex Molcan in four sets to end his time at SW19 at the first time of asking and to continue his disappointing streak at Grand Slams in 2026.

Daniel Altmaier’s difficult Grand Slam record in 2026

Australian Open – beaten by Marin Cilic in the first round

Roland Garros – beaten by Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round

Wimbledon – beaten by Alex Molcan in the first round

US Open – beaten by Zachary Svadja in the first round

Altmaier had one more chance to change his fortunes at the US Open, but he was beaten by home favourite Zachary Svadja in the opening round.

That means the German only won four sets in his four Grand Slam matches this year, which is incredibly disappointing for a player of Altmaier’s standard.

Altmaier has been as far as the fourth round of Grand Slams in his career, which came twice at Roland Garros, so it’s especially surprising to see him fall to such a record in the 2026 season.

As a result, Altmaier as dropped out of the ATP Tour top 50. He currently sits at world No 67 ahead of the final few months of the season.