Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev are set for their very first meeting on grass in the Wimbledon final.

Sinner has dominated the recent head-to-head record with his German rival, but there are several differences this time around at SW19.

Not only has Zverev finally claimed that long elusive first Grand Slam by winning Roland Garros earlier this month, but his finally find a winning formula on the grass.

Zverev had not reached past the fourth round of Wimbledon prior to this year’s event, but he’s made his way to the final by dropping just two sets.

The German’s serve, in particular, has been near-unplayable and Sinner has cited the weapon prior to their meeting on Centre Court for one of the biggest prizes in tennis.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC, Sinner said he is well aware of the weapons the Roland Garros champion possesses after watching his Wimbledon campaign.

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“I’ve been watching quite a lot,” said the World No 1. “It’s amazing what he’s achieving now and playing incredible tennis and I believe the win in Roland Garros gave him a lot of confidence.

“A big confidence boost and and you can see also the way he’s behaving and playing tennis at the moment, very aggressively,” continued the Italian.

Sinner cited Zverev’s serve and suggested it could be the biggest and best in the men’s game right now.

“Maybe he has the biggest serve in our men’s tennis right now,” claimed the 2025 Wimbledon champion. “So, it’s going to be very very tough to return his serve . But, I’m happy to play one more time against him, playing at least one more final here in Wimbledon.”

You have to go back to 2023 for the last time Zverev tasted victory against Sinner.

That came at the US Open, when the German was able to defeat Sinner in five sets to progress to the quarter-finals of the American Grand Slam.

Since, Sinner has won nine straight matches, including four already this year. The Italian has knocked Zverev out of Indian Wells, the Miami Open, the Monte Carlo Masters, and the Madrid Open.

Ahead of the Wimbledon final meeting between the top-ranked players on the ATP Tour, Sinner leads his head-to-head record with Zverev by 10-4 and he will be hoping to extend it to win back-to-back titles at SW19.

Sinner will become just the tenth man in tennis history to win consecutive Wimbledon titles. Zverev, alternatively, is looking to become just the seventh man to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year.