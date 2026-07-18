Italian tennis icon Adriano Panatta has asserted that Jannik Sinner “seems limitless” as he discussed his compatriot’s ability to improve after his Wimbledon victory.

World No 1 Sinner defeated second seed Alexander Zverev 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 in the 2026 Wimbledon final to complete a successful title defence at the grass-court major.

Sinner’s second Wimbledon crown took his Grand Slam title haul to five, with the Italian great having also won the Australian Open twice and the US Open once.

Prior to securing his first major of 2026 at Wimbledon, Sinner made history by becoming the first player to win the first five ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in a season.

Speaking to Italian newspaper Corriere della Serra, Panatta — who won the 1976 French Open — hailed the development of Sinner’s serve.

“Jannik’s serve has improved enormously in just a few months. Changing a serve is difficult enough with young trainees — let alone a professional tennis player already established on the tour,” said Panatta (translated from Italian).

“Yet Sinner managed it, thanks to a level of dedication and a drive to improve that are truly unmatched.

More Tennis News

‘Carlos Alcaraz’s wrist is 100% and his fitness is even better than before’

Jannik Sinner ‘was very average’ in Wimbledon final, says top tennis coach

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“Today, his serve rivals that of the greatest servers of all time — not just according to the stats, but because our number one always knows how to find an ace when he needs it most.”

The former world No 4 continued: “His success on grass — achieved twice now — is a gift of his youth.

“The qualities of Sinner the skier shine through when he seeks and finds stability on his outer leg; in those moments, Jannik works miracles, retrieving seemingly impossible balls and turning around games that appeared lost.

“There is more, too: the scope for his continued improvement is scandalous. He seems limitless. He is twenty-four — soon to turn twenty-five — and approaches his own development with a mindset that does him great credit.

“I do not know how far he will go, but I know that in the coming months, we will see him continue to improve.”

Panatta also commented on the importance of Sinner’s Wimbledon win following his physical collapse at Roland Garros.

“Finally, after what happened in Paris — that sudden slump against the younger Cerundolo — and after the extensive medical checks at San Raffaele and the inevitable doubts that followed, this victory allows him to put at least some of that behind him,” said the Italian.

“After all, a win at Wimbledon always holds a touch of magic. And this time was no exception.”

READ NEXT: Novak Djokovic gives telling answer as he reveals his ‘biggest competition’ for US Open

