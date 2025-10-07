Jannik Sinner faces the media at the US Open

Jannik Sinner’s Shanghai Masters campaign came to a shock end on Sunday, with the reigning champion forced to retire due to cramping in his third-round clash versus Tallon Griekspoor.

The Italian’s retirement strikes a huge blow for his hopes of returning to world No 1 by the end of 2025, but also leaves lingering questions about when he could play next this year.

Here, we look at Sinner’s provisional schedule for the closing stages of the season, with the four-time Grand Slam champion set for a busy two months despite his recent physical struggles.

Six Kings Slam (October 15-18)

Sinner is currently set to return in less than 10 days for the Six Kings Slam, which will be held in Riyadh for the second straight year.

Though not classed as an official ATP event, the Italian beat Carlos Alcaraz to win the exhibition in 2024, and will receive a staggering paycheck should he triumph once again.

The world No 2 is set to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in his first match, with the winner then facing Novak Djokovic — who receives a bye into the semi-final, alongside Alcaraz.

Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev complete the field in Riyadh.

Vienna Open (October 20-26)

After Riyadh, the four-time Grand Slam champion is then set to face a quick turnaround to head to the Vienna Open, an ATP 500 event in the Austrian capital.

Sinner was absent from the indoor event in 2024 but lifted the title back in 2023, defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

The Italian is set to be the top seed at the event, and is currently set to be joined by fellow top-10 stars Zverev, Alex de Minaur, Lorenzo Musetti, and Karen Khachanov at the tournament.

Paris Masters (October 27 – November 2)

The final Masters 1000 event of 2025, the Paris Masters — also known as the Paris Indoors — heads to the La Defense Arena for the first time in 2025, after a 38-year spell at the Accor Arena.

Sinner withdrew from the event in 2024, and statistically, it remains his weakest Masters tournament to date — with the Italian never making it past the third round in his three previous appearances.

He will hope to rectify that this year, with key rival Alcaraz also among those set to be in action.

ATP Finals (November 9-17)

Having lifted the ATP Finals title in 2024, the Italian will be back to defend his title in 2025, having safely secured his qualification.

The Italian won all five matches he contested on his way to triumph on home soil in Turin last November, beating US star Fritz in both the round-robin stage and in the championship match.

Sinner will look to join a select group of players who have won the year-end championships in back-to-back seasons.

Davis Cup Finals (November 18-23)

A busy end-of-season stretch will likely see Sinner bring his year to a close representing Italy in the Davis Cup finals, with the nation looking for a third straight title in the men’s team event.

Having played a key role in Italy’s success the past two years, the 24-year-old could well prove their star man once again, starting with a quarter-final versus Austria on November 19th.

The Finals will be held in Bologna this year, perhaps giving the Italian and his compatriots extra incentive to compete.

