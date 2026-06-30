Jannik Sinner is the overwhelming favourite to win Wimbledon this year – and details from his latest training session will strike fear into his opponents at the Grand Slam.

Sinner wasn’t at his best in his first round match against Miomir Kecmanovic, but he came through after a fifth set decider in the opening match of the tournament on Centre Court.

The World No 1 served well, but hit a lot of unforced errors against Kecmanovic, although he will surely improve the deeper he goes in the tournament.

Following his first victory at the tournament, Sinner has hit the practice court and he’s shown a real level of intensity over at Aorangi Park.

In a video captured by Sky Sports Italy, Sinner can be seen hitting at such a very high level that he tore through two different practice partners during his session.

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According to the Italian outlet, they said: “Jannik Sinner trained with two different sparring partners today, the first English player was changed. Then a second sparring partner got selected but it wasn’t enough for Jannik still, in the end Vagnozzi had to play as well.”

Simone Vagnozzi often hits with Sinner, but for the Italian to play with three different players during one training session is a real statement of intent.

Sinner is putting in the hard graft on the practice courts at Wimbledon between matches, which proves he’s in a very good place physically at the start of the tournament.

This comes straight after playing a five-set match, which shows incredibly impressive conditioning from the World No 1.

The Sky Sports article explained: “Sinner wanted to make the training as much similar as possible to the match. At some point, Darren Cahill had to give some advices to Jannik’s sparring partner.”

The World No 1 will next play Nuno Borges in his second round match at Wimbledon and he has been confirmed to play on Centre Court once again.

Borges and Sinner have only played each other once before on the ATP Tour and that came all the way back in the 2022 season, when they met at the Sofia Open.

The Italian won the match in straight sets at the hardcourt tournament and he currently sits 51 places above the Portuguese star in the ATP Tour rankings.

Borges defeated Tristan Boyer in straight sets to set up his biggest test yet against Sinner. The star reached the third round of the tournament in 2025, but he will have to pull of a mighty big upset in order to do the same this year.