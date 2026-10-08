Jannik Sinner ‘silent doping ban’ conspiracy theory called out by Serena Williams’ ex-coach

Jannik Sinner will not play again in 2026 due to injury, and a legendary coach has shut down an “impossible” theory about the Italian’s absence.

The world No 1 had not played since defeating Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final on 12 July, and he confirmed on Tuesday that his season was over due to a right knee injury.

“Me, together with the doctors, have decided that I need a course of treatment for my knee, which means that the 2026 season is officially over,” said the five-time Grand Slam winner.

“The last couple of years, especially the ending in Turin, gave me so many beautiful feelings and emotions, which this year is going to be way different, but at the moment I also need to think about my long-term career, so I will do everything possible to get back a hundred percent.”

Sinner’s extended absence from the tour has sparked some online conspiracy theories about the 25-year-old receiving a ‘silent’ ban for failing an anti-doping test, but there is no evidence to support such claims.

The Italian served a three-month ban from tennis in 2025 after he twice tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid clostebol in March 2024.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) revealed in August 2024 that Sinner would not serve a ban after an independent tribunal found he carried “no fault or negligence.”

Sinner explained that the substance had entered his body when receiving a massage from his former physio, Giacomo Naldi, who had used a spray containing the steroid to treat a cut on his own finger.

However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the verdict in September 2024 as they initially sought to impose a ban of between one and two years on the Italian.

The appeal was set to be heard at CAS in April 2025, but WADA announced in February last year that it had reached an agreement with Sinner’s legal team for him to serve a three-month suspension.

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Rick Macci, who has coached five players who went on to become world No 1, defended Sinner as he dismissed suggestions of a “silent ban.”

“Sinner is a champion and one of best competitors the sport has seen. He is hurt and if he could play he would be all in,” Macci wrote on X/Twitter.

“People who chirp about a failed drug test is 100% impossible as it would come out. There is no silent ban.

“The Flamethrower is on the mend and 2027 and many times he will be last man standing at the end. @janniksin.”

The American, who famously coached both Serena and Venus Williams, also praised Sinner’s decision to end his 2026 season early.

“Great mandatory decision by Sinner and his team to play the long game and tee it up again in 2027,” Macci added in another tweet.

“It is what it is. He is not making a knee jerk reaction until he can move like Spiderman and get full traction.

“Rest rehab and take a negative and turn it into a positive. Work on racquet skills and little motor skills.

“Jannik will be locked loaded and ready to launch next year and with his movement have zero fear.”

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