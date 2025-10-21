Jannik Sinner has had an up and down 2025 season.

Jannik Sinner’s decision not to be part of Italy’s Davis Cup team has been described as a “slap in the face,” despite the world No 2 explaining the reasons for his absence.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Sinner has been a key part of the Italian team in recent years, guiding Italy to the title in 2023 — their first success since 1976 — before helping his nation successfully defend their title in 2024.

This year’s Davis Cup Finals are set to be held in Bologna next month, with many having expected the former world No 1 to lead his nation once again in front of a raucous home crowd, as the nation looks to become the first since 1971 to win three straight titles in the men’s team event.

However, Monday’s Davis Cup Finals team announcements revealed that Sinner was not part of captain Filippo Volandri’s squad, with Lorenzo Musetti and Flavio Cobolli set to lead Italy’s charge.

Having won the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Riyadh this past weekend, the 24-year-old returns to official ATP action at the Vienna Open this week.

And, quizzed about his surprise decision, Sinner revealed that his focus was on a strong start to 2026.

He commented: “I’m a two-time Davis Cup winner.

“My team and I made this decision because the season is very long at the end of the year and I need an extra week of rest to start my preparation earlier. The goal is to get off to a good start in Australia.

“In the last two years, I haven’t reached my best level because I lacked time, that’s why we made this decision. We’ll see.”

Tennis News

Though Sinner’s choice may be understandable from a scheduling perspective, it has attracted criticism from some quarters.

And, among those leading the criticism of Sinner is Italian tennis great and Davis Cup icon Nicola Pietrangeli.

No man has played as many or won as many Davis Cup rubbers for any nation as Pietrangeli, who won 120 of 164 matches across both singles and doubles for his country from 1954-72.

Twice a Davis Cup runner-up in 1960 and 1961, and captain of Italy’s successful 1976 campaign, the two-time Roland Garros champion has revealed he does not “understand” Sinner’s decision.

“It’s a real slap in the face for Italian sport,” said Pietrangeli.

“I don’t understand when he says it was a difficult choice. We’re talking about playing tennis, not going to war. When it comes to the Davis Cup, it’s the pinnacle; the goal of every athlete is to wear the blue jersey.

“Unfortunately, I know I’m talking about another era. I see that today’s world is driven by money and that the heart is put aside.”

The Davis Cup Finals in Bologna take place from November 18-23, with Italy facing Austria to start their title defence.

