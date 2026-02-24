Jannik Sinner’s aura of invincibility has been shaken in the opening weeks of 2026, but former British No 1 Greg Rusedski has suggested any concerns surrounding the Italian will soon be banished.

The world No 2 was beaten by Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open and then lost a high-quality match against Jakub Mensik at the Qatar Open last week.

While a couple of setbacks would not constitute a crisis for most players on the ATP Tour, it is something of an anomaly for Sinner after his consistent brilliance over the last couple of years.

The stunning form of his big rival Carlos Alcaraz has highlighted the minor blip for Sinner, but that is all it is right now, according to former British No 1 Greg Rusedski.

Speaking on an episode of his Off Court Cuts podcast that has been released to Tennis365, Rusedski rejected any suggestion that Sinner has suffered a dip in form, as he backed the reigning Wimbledon champion to storm back to winning ways soon.

“He’s lost matches back to back, having not won a tournament. This is a rarity,” began Rusedksi. “Is he losing form? Is he losing confidence? Are players figuring him out? I’m not so sure. It’s a minor blimp in my opinion.”

Rusedsku on to claim the chasing pack will sense some opportunities to ruffles the feathers of Sinner and his big rival Carlos Alcaraz as he believes they are closing the gap on the top two in men’s tennis.

“I think the pack might be getting a little bit closer,” he added. “They’re starting to lift their games and that’s what we want to see.

“But I’m not worried about Sinner at the majors. We’re seeing more variety in his game and we got to give respect to the rest of the tour.

“Look at Novak Djokovic. He was the only man who won three back-to-back Australian Open. Jannik Sinner was trying to do the same. If you look at every category statistically for that match [semi-final at the Australian Open], Sinner won every category apart from the final point of the match, which went to Novak Djokovic.

“Novak came up with an incredible performance to find a way to win that match. On paper, it didn’t look like it was going to happen. And we’re talking about two players in the beginning of the year, Hubert Hurkacz and Mensic who we said, watch out for those two.

“Mensic when he’s on form moving well, nobody wants to play him and let’s not forget this time of year He starts to play really well last year.

“He beat a certain guy by the name of Novak Djokovic in the Miami final. So you got to take it with a little bit of a pinch of salt here. Sinner could have easily have won that one, but Mensic played the big points so so well.”

