Jannik Sinner is through to his maiden Monte Carlo Masters final after he delivered a masterclass to steamroll Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals.

The world No 2 dismantled Zverev 6-1, 6-4 in the last four at the prestigious clay-court tournament at the Monte Carlo Country Club.

Sinner broke the big-serving German four times and lost only seven points on his own serve as he did not face a single break point. He has now won eight consecutive matches against Zverev.

The Italian’s ATP Tennis Insights performance rating was a staggering 9.6, which Tennis TV commentator Nick Lester revealed to be the highest score ever recorded on clay.

Sinner’s victory extended his winning streak to 16 matches following his triumphs in Indian Wells and Miami last month. He is the first player to win their first 16 Masters 1000 matches in a season since Novak Djokovic in 2015.

Speaking to Tennis TV, Sinner was asked about not having much time to prepare for Monte Carlo after Miami.

“No, I did not, but I’m very, very happy. We came here trying to give myself some feedback and finding myself in the final means a lot to me,” said the 24-year-old.

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“Obviously, every match, every day, is different, so I’m very happy about today’s performance. I felt really, really solid from the beginning.

“When you are a break up straight away, it changes the dynamic of the match. So, very happy and now let’s see what’s coming in the final.”

Sinner also discussed the prospect of facing world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the final, with the Spaniard playing Valentin Vacherot in the second semi-final.

“Yeah, he (Alcaraz) has a tough match now. Valentin continues to show what he is capable of, especially here playing with the home crowd. Even though Carlos is the favourite on that one,” Sinner said.

“So assuming if he wins, I’m looking forward to it. These are matches why I practise for, why I wake up. And it’s great to have at least one match before Roland Garros against him.

“That’s for sure a big test for me. But at the same time, I have nothing to lose. Coming here, making again final means a lot to me.

“So I, of course, try to push as much as I can in the last day, but now is most important to rest. It was a good performance from my side. And tomorrow, it’s gonna be a tough one.”

Sinner’s win moved him onto 13,000 points in the Live ATP Rankings, which has seen him overtake Alcaraz by 10 points. Alcaraz will return to top spot if he reaches the final.

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