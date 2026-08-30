Jannik Sinner looks on before his match

Jannik Sinner’s withdrawal from the 2026 US Open came as a surprise to many, and a report has now shed light on the Italian’s knee injury.

The world No 1 has not played since his four-set victory against Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final last month.

After missing the Canadian Open, Sinner revealed a right knee issue had been “bothering” him when he announced his withdrawal from the Cincinnati Open.

Last week, Sinner pulled out of the US Open, explaining he needed “more time to recover.”

“Even though I have been working hard with my team and my medical staff, we have now had to make the difficult decision that I will not be able to compete at the US Open this year,” the 25-year-old wrote.

“We have been back on court in Monte Carlo over the last couple of days and have realised that I still need more time to recover from my right knee issue.

“I’m obviously very sad and disappointed, as New York has a special place in my heart.”

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According to a report from Sky Sport Italy, the injury Sinner is suffering from is “extra-articular tendon inflammation” in his right knee.

The report claimed this is “the least serious type” of knee tendon inflammation and that the condition is primarily treated by rest and physical therapy.

Sky Sport Italy also commented on Sinner’s decision not to play the US Open.

“Trying to play wouldn’t have been impossible, but it was certainly not advisable considering the rest of the season and especially the future,” the report stated.

Finally, the Italian broadcaster described the prospect of Sinner making his comeback to play in Beijing and Shanghai as “the primary option on the table” for the five-time Grand Slam winner.

Sinner is the reigning China Open champion, and this year’s edition of the ATP 500 event in Beijing will begin on 30 September, which gives the Italian another month to recover and prepare.

The world No 1 has continued to receive treatment at JMedical in Turin this week.

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