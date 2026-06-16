Jannik Sinner spotted doing something very strange to prepare for Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner’s preparation for Wimbledon this year has been far from conventional as he looks to defend the grass court Grand Slam title.

The Italian has decided not to play a competitive warm-up on the grass, after snubbing the Halle Open for the first time since the 2022 season.

Sinner will, however, play an exhibition event on the grass one week prior to Wimbledon at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club.

The World No. 1 will play alongside Flavio Cobolli, Cameron Norrie, Casper Ruud, Luciano Darderi, and Karen Khachanov at the London event.

However, is preparation for his first grass court event is somewhat unconventional, as he has been spotted practicing in Monte Carlo in the last few days.

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In a video posted to social media, the World No. 1 can be seen hitting balls on a hardcourt in Monte Carlo, just 13 days before his first match at Wimbledon.

The transition from clay courts to grass is hard enough, which is part of the reason why this year’s Halle Open has such a stacked entry list, but to move to hardcourts in between seems illogical.

While it is very pleasing to see the World No. 1 back in action, particularly after his health issues at Roland Garros, he has surely given himself a disadvantage already at Wimbledon.

While his appearance at the Hurlingham Club will shake a few cobwebs off, an exhibition contest is hardly enough practice on the surface to lift the title.

After his performance at Roland Garros, Sinner already enters Wimbledon with several question marks floating above his head, with many suggesting he might not even be the favourite to win the Grand Slam.

With the Italian’s lack of preparation on grass, even in training, several of his first week opponents at Wimbledon will surely fancy their hances against the World No. 1.

Although the grass court swing is a notoriously short period in the summer, Sinner holds his worst record on grass out of the three surfaces.

His Wimbledon win last year helped him improve his record, but he still only holds a 75% win rate on the surface. He has won 29 matches on the surface, losing 10.

That has helped him win two titles on grass – the Halle Open in 2024 and Wimbledon in 2025 – but you would have thought he’d be preparing far earlier than he has been so far this season.

With a difficult draw, the World No. 1 could play Novak Djokovic as early as the quarter-finals, so it could be a long and arduous tournament for Sinner.