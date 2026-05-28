Jannik Sinner was sensationally knocked out of the French Open in the second round after being severely impacted by cramping.

The Italian had led by two sets and a double break before the physical effects of the sweltering heat began to take their toll.

Clay-courter Juan Manuel Cerundolo, ranked world No 54, took full advantage and kept his composure to seal a 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Sinner had previously retired with cramps at last season’s Shanghai Masters, in addition to battling through similar conditions at the Australian Open during his third-round match against Eliot Spizziri.

Heading into the tournament, the world No 1 had won five consecutive Masters 1000 titles — at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome.

In doing so, Sinner became the first man to win the opening five Masters 1000 events of the season, and only the second man to win all three clay-court Masters titles in a single year — after Rafael Nadal achieved the feat in 2010.

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Sinner and rival Carlos Alcaraz had won the last nine Grand Slam titles heading into the Parisian event and – with the Spaniard sidelined following the Italian’s incredible results – Sinner was the overwhelming favourite to claim his maiden French Open title.

The world No 1 reached the final 12 months ago before squandering a two-set lead against Alcaraz. He had also held three championship points in the fourth set before eventually losing 10-2 in the fifth-set tiebreak.

After the victory, Cerundolo was in a state of shock and excitement, though he remained humble by acknowledging the Italian’s physical struggles.

“It was tough for him,” stated the Argentine during his post-match interview.

“He didn’t have much left. During our last meeting, I couldn’t win more than three games in any set, and today he was dominating, so I got a bit lucky.

“He deserved to win a lot more matches, and he probably deserved to win this one as well. Then, I don’t know what happened. I think he was cramping, or maybe it was the pressure. Of course, I feel sorry for him and hope he recovers.”

“I’m super happy. I tried to play my best, and I’m going to keep trying to do that. Of course, this is a tournament I love because of the clay – it’s my favourite surface – so I hope to be ready for the next match.”

Cerundolo will next face the winner of the match between Spaniard Martin Landaluce and Czech player Vit Kopriva.

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