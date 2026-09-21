Jannik Sinner remains on the entry list for the China Open, but he could still delay his comeback and skip the entire Asian swing, according to a former Italian player.

The world No 1 has not featured on the Tour since he successfully defended his Wimbledon crown on 12 July by defeating Alexander Zverev in four sets in the grass-court Grand Slam final.

Sinner initially pulled out of the Canadian Open as he opted to take an extended break following an intense period that saw him win five consecutive ATP Masters 1000 titles and the Wimbledon title.

The Italian’s team earmarked the Cincinnati Open as a comeback tournament, but he then picked up a knee injury during his training block and was forced to miss not only the Ohio ATP Masters event, but also the US Open at Flushing Meadows.

The five-time Grand Slam winner is now set to make his return at the China Open with the ATP 500 event getting underway on 30 September, but former Italian player Stefano Pescosolido believes it is far from certain that the 25-year-old will make his comeback later this month.

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“I think he’s being a little more cautious physically. He wants to avoid any setbacks,” the former world No 42, who won two ATP Tour singles titles, told Sky Sports Italia. “The Grand Slams are the main objective, and I imagine that next year he’ll want to be in peak condition to try and win as many as possible.”

After the China Open, Sinner is scheduled to play at the ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai Masters from 5 October, but Pescosolido says he could also skip that event and only make his comeback at the ATP 500 Vienna Open (26 October).

The Italian added: “There are two options: Beijing and Shanghai, or starting with the indoor tournaments. Last year’s Chinese ATP Masters 1000 tournament saw some tricky conditions, and he withdrew due to cramp.

“He might skip the Asian leg and return via Vienna, to be ready for the ATP Finals, in order to plan for the following year as effectively as possible.”

As things stand, Sinner has five ATP events left on his calendar starting the China Open and Shanghai Masters in Asia before returning to Europe for the Vienna Open.

He is also pencilled in to defend his Paris Masters title before bringing the curtain down on his ATP Tour season at the ATP Finals in Turin, where he will be looking to win a third consecutive season-ending title.