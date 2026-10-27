Jannik Sinner makes telling injury comment as he is asked if tennis is ‘breaking his body’

Jannik Sinner has highlighted the importance of having “a long-term vision” in tennis as he addressed whether the sport is too physically demanding.

The Italian star has been sidelined due to a right knee injury since he defeated Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final in July to defend his title at the All England Club.

Having already missed the North American summer hard-court season and withdrawn from the Asian swing, Sinner confirmed on 6 October that his 2026 season was over.

“Hello everyone, I would like to give you a little update,” the five-time Grand Slam champion said in a video on social media.

“Me, together with the doctors, have decided that I need a course of treatment for my knee, which means that the 2026 season is officially over.

“The last couple of years, especially the ending in Turin, gave me so many beautiful feelings and emotions, which this year is going to be way different, but at the moment I also need to think about my long-term career, so I will do everything possible to get back a hundred percent.

“I will thank you already in advance for your support and hope to see you very, very soon on court again. Ciao ciao!”

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While Sinner has not shared details about the specific nature of his knee injury, Sky Sport Italy have reported that the issue he is dealing with is iliotibial band syndrome (ITBS).

Sinner is not the only high-profile ATP star to suffer a significant injury in 2026, with Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper and Lorenzo Musetti also having been sidelined.

In an interview with Italian newspaper la Repubblica, Sinner was asked if tennis was “breaking” his body.

Q. But isn’t it just that this tennis is breaking your body too much? An ankle buckles, a kneecap dislocates, a wrist can no longer handle thousands of accelerations, a hip wears out from twisting. Nowadays, there’s no tournament without withdrawals.

Sinner: Injuries are part of sport. You have to be smart and understand how much and when to play.

You need to have a long-term vision. Today isn’t the only thing to consider; you sow now, but the harvest comes later.

And the difference is always made by hard work and preparation, not luck. That helps you win a point, not the match itself.

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