Jannik Sinner told his health issues have had a big impact on the rest of the ATP Tour

For much of this season, Jannik Sinner has looked unbeatable, but there was a seismic shift during his ill-fated Roland Garros campaign.

Sinner has only lost three times this season, at the Australian Open, the Qatar Open, and Roland Garros.

The World No. 1’s defeat to Novak Djokovic was a shock, but the 24-time Grand Slam’s performance was absolutely incredible. His defeat to Jakub Mensik, while a surprise, clearly came during a time were the Italian was trying to overhaul his game.

That came into effect during the clay court swing, which saw him lift trophies in Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome, but nobody saw his Roland Garros campaign coming.

Sinner, plagued by fatigue issues, lost to Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round, despite taking a two set lead against the Argentine.

It’s a major warning sign for Sinner, who can’t seem to play in the heat, and Jimmy Arias believes it’s given the rest of the ATP Tour a boost.

More Jannik Sinner news

Former world No 1 sends Jannik Sinner ‘anxiety’ warning ahead of Wimbledon

Alexander Zverev makes ‘uncomfortable’ Jannik Sinner admission

Speaking to the Inside-In Tennis Podcast, the former World No. 5 said: “Now guys might have more hope that okay, even if he’s crushing me early, just got to stay around if the conditions are hot.

“You never know. Now that doubt creeps in that he could go away and there could be an opportunity regardless of how lopsided the score is early.

“Because I don’t think if you try to out hit Sinner, you lose. He’s going to do it better than you. Sorry. It’s just the way it is. But if you can keep some length, keep some height, even play a little bit like a pusher, and just make him stay out there and stay out there, that’s your best chance right now until he figures out this physical thing.”

Sinner has struggled several times in recent years with fatigue issues. He was forced to retire in the humidity of the Shanghai Masters against Tallon Griekspoor in 2025.

At the Australian Open, he suffered an almighty scare in intense heats against Eliot Spizzirri, before the heat rule ensure the roof had to be closed.

Even during his clay court success this year there were several warning signs, as he appeared to struggle against Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev in Rome.

It’s clearly a major weakness for the World No. 1, but it is something he is desperate to address. Sinner went for medical checks in Italy following his defeat at Roland Garros and ahead of the grass court season.

Sinner will have three weeks off after Roland Garros before he makes his return to action on the grass at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic in London ahead of Wimbledon.