Jannik Sinner may be trailing Carlos Alcaraz in the Grand Slam title count, but he has been compared to the ultimate winner in the men’s game by former British No 1, Greg Rusedski.

Alcaraz’s victory at the Australian Open in January took his tally of Grand Slam titles to seven, with Sinner chasing down his great rival inn the majors after he won his fourth title at Wimbledon last summer.

The final analysis on these two great champions can only be delivered when their career have come to an end, but former British No 1 Greg Rusedski has declared Sinner can be compared to 24-time Grand Slam winning legend, Novak Djokovic.

Sinner, who lost against Djokovic in a memorable Australian Open semi-final back in January, has been at his brilliant best as he stormed to victory at the Indian Wells Masters without dropping a set earlier this month and he has been equally clinical at the Miami Open.

Many have suggested his brand of tennis lacks the beauty and variety offered up by Alcaraz, but Rusedski believes there is one area of his make-up that is compatible to Djokovic.

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“He’s got a rock solid mind, an incredible mindset,” declared Rusedski on the latest edition of his podcast.

“Remember last year when he went through all that difficulty where he had the drug case, where he got contaminated and had to serve a three month ban.

“He said, look, I only respect the people that I respect. I only listen to the people around me and I don’t worry about all the noise around me.

“So mentally, the guy is so focused, he’s in the zone. Physically, he’s a great athlete. He gets stronger all the time. Diet, nutrition, flexibility, losing weight, solid in the corners. Get that combination and it is ruthless.

“That’s why I call him Novak Djokovic 2.0. He does everything Novak does, but a little bit stronger at the moment, but also he’s a lot younger, so it’s a lot easier for him to do that.

“People say he’s a little bit boring, they talked about it in the conversation that he’s a little bit robotic. I don’t see it. I look at him, he’s continually developing his game, he’s out of the drop shot, he’s willing to come forward, he’s becoming a better player.

“So for me, Sinner is magnificent and great for a sport and the same is true for Alcaraz. You have two contrasting personalities, you’re either Al Kharaz fan or you’re Sinner fan. So what are your thoughts on that Ashley and are you a big Sinner fan as well?”

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Sinner still has some ground to make up in the battle to overhaul Alcaraz as the world No 1, but he is on course to trim the big lead the Spaniard opened up after his Australian Open win, with the big rivalry in men’s tennis certain to be the big talking point in the sport for the next few years.

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