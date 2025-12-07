Jannik Sinner has been hailed as the ultimate master of controlling his emotions, with his consistency hailed as his most impressive quality in a season when he had to deal with so much on and off the court.

Sinner lived through a wide range of emotions in 2025, with the highs including victories at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, as well as a thrilling win against his great rival Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Finals in front of his adoring Italian fans last month.

He was close to finishing the year as world No 1 even though he missed three months of the season due to a doping suspension and now one of the players who has been unable to lay a glove on Sinner has given a verdict on why he is unstoppable.

De Minaur has a 13-0 record in his matches against Sinner, with the most recent defeat coming at the ATP Finals last month.

Now the Aussie has given his thoughts on why Sinner is so hard to trouble, as he spoke to Tennis365 while competing at the UTS Grand Final in London.

“One of the biggest attributes of Jannik is his level, day in day out, never fluctuates,” said De Minaur.

“That is one of the most impressive things from a tennis level standpoint and also mentally. This year, a lot has gone on and it hasn’t affected him mentally.

“In the French Open, he was two sets to one up, match points and lost. It was an amazing match and then he managed to back it up at Wimbledon.

“It’s amazing to be able to come back from a disappointment like that and play the way he did to win Wimbledon.

“It’s almost like tough moments don’t hit it. They bounce off him, hit the outside the next week and that’s admirable.”

When asked how he can change the narrative when he plays Sinner and world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz, he offered up some honest assessments.

“You have to play a lot of good tennis from the first point to the last,” he added. “That’s my goal. They are at the top of our game, they have been dominating for the last couple of years and the goal is to keep improving and make their life difficult.

“It’s by no means easy, but ultimately we don’t always want to same two guys winning all the big tournaments.

“As competitors, we don’t like to lose and we have to try and raise our game to compete with these guys.”

De Minaur has been showing his class at this year’s UTS Grand Final, with the event being played in front of packed crowds in London.