Jannik Sinner did not speak directly to the media after he was forced to retire from his Cincinnati Masters final against Carlos Alcaraz due to illness, but he did release some quotes that appeared to confirm he will not be competing in the US Open mixed doubles tournament on Tuesday.

A tearful Sinner was forced to quit against Alcaraz and apologised to the crowd for the early end the final, as the match followed a similar story to that of the semi-final, when Alexander Zverev came close to quitting against Alcaraz as he was also suffering from illness.

Sinner released a statement to the media after his big disappointment in Cincinnati, with the prospect of him returning to the court for the revamped US Open mixed doubles on Tuesday seemingly forlorn after he said he ‘needed a couple of days of recovery’.

This is what Sinner said in comments released to the media:

Jannik, tough, tough result today. How are you feeling right now?

More Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz could take over as world No 1 as Jannik Sinner’s US Open plans are thrown into chaos

Jannik Sinner tipped to pull out of US Open event after Cincinnati nightmare

JS: Yes, of course, disappointed. Didn’t feel great from yesterday. Also during the night, I thought I would recover a bit better, but it was not the case. And I just tried to go out for the fans, trying to give a match. That’s the reason why I went on the court, but it was not meant to be for me today. So, you know, it happens. And, but another way, I don’t want to take anything away from Carlos. He had a great week, great, great tournament again. And, and now the main focus, obviously, is for, for, for US Open. And yeah, now recovery is the most important. And then we see.

That’s not the way you wanted to end but overall, how do you assess your week and your time here in Cincinnati?

JS: Yeah, I feel like a very positive week. I mean, making finals of a Masters event, it’s always an amazing achievement. I feel like it’s an incredible season for me. So we’ll keep going, keep pushing as I say. Now I already have some points where I need to improve if I want to go far in US Open. And it was a good test this week, trying to understand where my level is. My level is, is in a good spot, for sure, but in the other way, there’s still room to improve. So, but yeah, it was, was a great week.

Now to look forward, how excited are you back, to be back playing in, in the grand slam in New York?

JS: Yeah, I love Grand Slams a lot. These are the main tournaments for my season and, you know, for my career. So US Open is going to be tough tournament, but in the same time, I’m looking forward to it. If I’m ready, physically and mentally, I’m, I will be ready to push. So as I said, now a couple of days of recovery, and then, you know, we get again back to work, and hopefully we’ll be ready. So for sure, the main goal here in the US.

Last question. If you have any, how, what do you think that needs to maybe work on in the next few weeks that you can get the level that you need for New York?

JS: I feel like the, yeah, serve, serve and serve percentage, we will work a lot on that. The physical part, of course, as we saw today, I need to recover, but also improve. And, and, yeah, everything together you know? You try to take out every zero point, whatever percentage, trying to get better. So we will aim to do that and, and yeah, then hopefully I will be ready.

READ NEXT: Reason why Jannik Sinner quit Cincinnati Masters final against Carlos Alcaraz is revealed