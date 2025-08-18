A tearful Jannik Sinner was forced to pull out of his Cincinnati Masters final against Carlos Alcaraz after just five games and now the race is on for the Italian to be fit to defend his US Open title.

Sinner issued a heartfelt apology to fans in Cincinnati as he was struck down by illness as he attempted to continue his great rivalry with Alcaraz.

Just 48 hours after world No 3 Alexander Zverev also struggled with illness in his match against Alcaraz, world No 1 Sinner appeared to be struck down by a similar virus as he slumped in his chair and showed real emotion before pulling out of the match.

Sinner is due to play in the revamped US Open mixed doubles event on Tuesday, after it was confirmed he has been paired with women’s world No 2 doubles player Katerina Siniakova, but his appearance in that event is now in serious doubt.

“Two of the three top players in the world are ill before the end of the tournament and you have to be concerned that there is some kind of bug going around,” said Sky Sports commentator Jonathan Overend.

More Tennis News

What prize money will 2025 Cincinnati Open men’s and women’s singles champions receive?

US Open mixed doubles prize money confirmed – are Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz pulling out?

“He was hugely apologetic to the crowd. That will have really, really hurt him.

“One thing is for sure, he is not going to play in New York tomorrow in a glorified exhibition. That has not been confirmed yet, but Sinner won’t be playing. That must be inevitable now”

Former Grand Slam doubles champion Ryan Harrison on Sky Sports that Sinner should recover in time to start the defence of his US Open singles title, with that tournament in New York getting underway on Sunday.

“From what it sounds like, he thought he could not win but he went out there to try and make something that was watchable, but if you can’t do it, there’s nothing else you can do,” said Harrison.

“He will be straight to the doctors. It’s not something I would be overly worried about, given that the US Open is two weeks off and you get a day off after each match.

“By the time he recovers this week, gets through the opening match, then in 10 days he will be fully recovered at the latter stages.”

Alcaraz was sympathetic towards his friend and rival Sinner, as he admitted he felt his latest ATP Masters 1000 title win was a little hollow.

“It’s not the way I want to win matches or the trophy. I just have to say sorry,” said Alcaraz.

“I know and understand how you [Sinner] feel right now. I can’t say anything you don’t know.

“You are a true champion and I’m sure you will come back better, even stronger. You always do and that’s what true champions do. Sorry, and come back stronger.”

Alcaraz is due to play in the US Open mixed doubles against Emma Raducanu on Tuesday, but we can now expect to hear confirmation that Sinner will not play in that increasingly troubled event.

READ NEXT: Reason why Jannik Sinner quit Cincinnati Masters final against Carlos Alcaraz is revealed